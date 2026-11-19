MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most regions on Thursday, with early-morning fog expected to reduce visibility in some areas, while temperatures are forecast to rise over the coming days, reaching 6 to 7 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages by Saturday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Thursday's weather will be pleasant across most of the Kingdom and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at varying altitudes and moderate westerly winds.

The department warned of reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the plains and Badia.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 20 C in West Amman, compared with 19 C in the northern highlands, 20 C in the Sharah highlands, 23 C across the plains and 24 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 29 C in the northern Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, and 30 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

Temperatures will edge higher on Friday, bringing pleasant conditions to the high mountain areas and moderate weather elsewhere, with some high-level clouds and moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

A further rise is forecast for Saturday, pushing temperatures to 6 to 7 degrees above seasonal averages. Generally moderate weather will prevail across the Kingdom, accompanied by high-level clouds and moderate southwesterly winds.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Sunday, with pleasant weather returning to the high mountain areas and moderate conditions continuing elsewhere.

High-level clouds are expected, while northwesterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally picking up in the Badia.

//Petra// RZ