MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, has broken ground for a propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) in Bengaluru, India, on November 17.

A release from the company said the facility will be the first propeller MRO facility in India authorized by a foreign aerospace original equipment manufacturer.

The center will service propeller systems for ATR 42/72 regional aircraft and Airbus C295 military transport platforms operating across the Asia Pacific region.

The investment adds to more than USD 200 million Collins has deployed in India over the last five years. The funds have gone toward engineering, manufacturing, testing, and specialized aftermarket propeller maintenance services.

Ajay Mahajan, President of Advanced Structures at Collins Aerospace, said local MRO capabilities would reduce turnaround times and operational downtime for customers. He also thanked the Karnataka government for supporting the investment.

The propellor MRO facility is expected to begin operations in early 2029, with up to 50 technicians and engineers initially. The workforce will grow as service volume increases.

Collins Aerospace said the new establishment will support the growth of regional air travel and military transport modernization in India and the greater Asia-Pacific region.

Collins CIOC, which was opened in November 2025, is a 26-acre aerospace manufacturing facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru.

The site supports the production of more than 70 products, including mechanical, electromechanical, and electronic systems. It uses technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, and robotics.