Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat made the request during separate sideline meetings on November 18 at the 7th ICAO Air Transport Conference in Montréal, Canada, according to a release from the ministry.

During a meeting with ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma, the minister sought support for the aviation sector. He asked the UN agency to help strengthen its institutional and technical capacity, including through capacity-building programs run by its regional office.

Millat also urged reinforcing the national aviation safety framework and stressed the need for a sustainable skilled workforce, proposing expanded aviation education at universities, along with specialized academic programs and professional training.

Onuma praised Bangladesh's progress and its efforts to deepen cooperation. He expressed optimism about working with the current government and praised the country's aviation market as growing.

The ICAO council president also highlighted the importance of close coordination between the Civil Aviation Authority and the telecommunications regulator in managing radio frequency spectrum for aviation communications.

Millat thanked Onuma for organizing a global air transport conference after more than 13 years. He later invited the ICAO official to visit Dhaka.

In a separate meeting, the minister held talks with a Thai delegation led by Panya Chupanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Transport, and Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The two sides discussed strengthening the longstanding diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Thailand.

Under a government-to-government arrangement, Millat requested that Thailand's Flight Inspection Unit conduct flight calibration and validation of Bangladesh's navigation aid equipment.

According to the ministry, such cooperation would improve aviation safety, ensure the reliability of navigation systems, and boost the country's technical capabilities.

The ministry said Bangladesh's participation in the Montréal conference is expected to expand cooperation with international organizations and make the aviation sector more modern and competitive.