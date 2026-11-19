MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Sleep is not merely a process that allows the body to rest; it is essential for brain function, memory, emotional balance and physical health. According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), insufficient sleep can make it difficult to concentrate, make decisions, remember information and perform daily activities.

Persistent sleep deprivation is also linked to several long-term health problems. Research shows that sleep helps the body's systems function properly, making it an essential part of a healthy daily routine that should not be overlooked.

Experts say inadequate sleep is also associated with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity and mental health problems. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), sleep deprivation can affect brain function, reaction time, memory and emotions, while adequate sleep helps maintain physical health and improve daily performance.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults aged 18 to 60 get at least seven hours of sleep every night, while teenagers generally need eight to 10 hours.

To improve sleep quality, experts recommend maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule, avoiding electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime, limiting caffeine intake in the evening and sleeping in a peaceful environment. If sleep problems persist, seeking medical advice is recommended.