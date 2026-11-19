MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Prosecutor Genera's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"At least 28 companies have so far been identified as having paid cybercriminals more than $40.5 million. The final amount of damages is still being determined," the statement said.

According to investigators, the criminal organization comprises at least 27 people from various countries, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia. The Prosecutor General's Office noted that an international criminal network linked to the organization includes more than 60 members across eight jurisdictions, among them former members of the notorious Conti hacking group.

Four key members of the organization have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 (participation in a criminal organization) and Part 5 of Article 361 (unauthorized interference with the operation of information networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All four have been remanded in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison.

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The targets of the cyberattacks included companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, industrial and logistics sectors, financial institutions and critical infrastructure facilities.

"To gain access to corporate networks, members of the organization posed as IT support staff, obtained login credentials and persuaded company employees to install remote access software. They used artificial intelligence technologies to automate fraudulent calls," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

After gaining access to information systems, the attackers stole confidential data, encrypted files and disrupted company operations. They then demanded ransom payments in cryptocurrency in exchange for restoring access, threatening to publish the stolen information.

"In one documented case, 1.4 terabytes of data were stolen from a U.S. company. The attackers demanded $10 million to restore access to the data and received $5 million following negotiations," the Prosecutor Genera's Office said.

As part of the international operation, involving representatives of U.S. law enforcement agencies, 66 simultaneous searches were conducted in Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine. Investigators seized computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, nearly $370,000 and EUR 20,000 in cash.

"The results were made possible by coordinated efforts between Ukrainian and U.S. law enforcement agencies. International cooperation in the criminal proceedings is coordinated by the Department of International Cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office," the statement said.