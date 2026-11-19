MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the statement on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Vladimir Putin is also attending, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Mr Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are a thing of the past. I think he'll find out that they're very real, they're biting. Sanctions are necessary because of this unjustified and illegal war,” Carney said.

He said the Kremlin leader“has no doubt about Canada's position.”

“Not for the first time, Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation on the ground. Sanctions are very real and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on” the Canadian prime minister said.

Russia can not determine Europe's security architecture –

Carney added that he shared the position expressed by former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who told Putin to“get out of Ukraine” in 2014.

“If I get the opportunity to speak with Putin, I will make my position absolutely clear – although it already is.”,” he said.

As previously reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said during the APEC summit that“sanctions are a thing of the past.”

Photo: x.com/MarkJCarney