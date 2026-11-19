Zelensky Believes Trump And Xi Could Pressure Putin Into Ending Ukraine War
"First of all, everything starts on the battlefield," he said. "The entire war begins there, and any progress toward peace is possible only if there is a ceasefire on the battlefield."
According to Zelensky, "it is absolutely clear how to achieve this, because China and the United States have enough power to do so."Read also: Zelensky announces Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin
They have enough influence to stop Putin "in the course of a single meeting," the Ukrainian leader said.
"Of course, if China and the United States imposed sanctions – or even simply said they would impose them and stop trading with Russia – that would bring the war to an end," Zelensky said.
As reported, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place in China. A trilateral meeting involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia is expected on the sidelines of the summit.
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