MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yevhen Voronetskyi, press officer of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen," said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"They [the Russian invaders] are trying to operate in the island zone, but we do not let them do so. How long can you stay on the islands without food or drinking water? Well, three or four days without drinking water, a week without food. After that, you lose your mind. When we spot them, we offer them the chance to surrender. We drop a note from a drone and explain over a loudspeaker that they have an opportunity to surrender and that we will get them out; otherwise, they face death. We ask them to nod to indicate whether they agree. As for prisoners, most of them are happy to surrender," Voronetskyi said.

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He said that some Russian servicemen had been captured by Ukrainian forces for the second or even third time.

Voronetskyi added that Russian assault troops genuinely do not understand where their commanders are sending them. They are told that it is practically a resort: "swim there, then wait for two days, then another two days." And then they end up in captivity, at which point they say: "It's clear that no one else is coming and that this is probably how one group after another disappears."

Photo provided by the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen"