MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Treasury Secretary said on Wednesday that Washington will continue to thwart Tehran's attempt to "exert influence" in the Middle East and fund its military proxies.

"The Iranian regime's attempts to infringe on Lebanon's sovereignty through terror proxies like Hizballah will not be tolerated," Bessent wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury issued several new Hezbollah-linked sanctions, targeting Lebanese citizens and firms based in Lebanon and Türkiye.

According to the Treasury, fresh restrictive measures are aimed at Lebanese nationals, as well as gold businesses based in Lebanon and Türkiye, over alleged ties to the military group's funding network.

Previously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supposedly urged Lebanese President Joseph Aoun not to return the seized explosives to Hezbollah and to "exhaust all legal measures against anyone who ordered the shipment" and "financed it."