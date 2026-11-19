Deputy Director, Centre for the Future of the Legal Profession, UNSW

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I hold a BA/LLB (Hons I) from the University of Melbourne and a PhD in Law from the University of Sydney. I was admitted to legal practice in 2007. I am the Deputy Director of the Centre for the Future of the Legal Profession and a Senior Lecturer at UNSW Law & Justice at UNSW Sydney. Our Centre engages in research, thought leadership and educational and professional development partnerships with professional regulators and associations, law practices and departments from a range of sectors, and the courts. My current research deals with innovation and technology (especially artificial intelligence) and their multivariate impacts on lawyers' identity, professionalism, and capacity to improve access to justice.

–present Deputy Director, Centre for the Future of the Legal Profession, UNSW Sydney

2015 University of Sydney, PhD / Law

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