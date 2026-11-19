MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, Nov 19 (NNN-SPA) -- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque permits baby strollers in designated areas of the Grand Mosque through specified entrances and routes, ensuring families' comfort and safety while facilitating worship, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Permitted areas include the first floor, rooftop, and Third Saudi Expansion. Designated access points include Ajyad Bridge, King Fahd Elevators, Al-Arqam Elevators, Al-Arqam Bridge Entrance, and all gates of the Third Saudi Expansion.

The initiative aims to improve services for worshippers and visitors, accommodate families' needs, streamline movement, and reduce congestion and interference between pedestrians and strollers.

The authority continues to enhance crowd management, facilities, and accessibility to provide a safe, comfortable environment for the growing number of visitors year-round.

These efforts reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to serving worshippers and visitors, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives to improve and enrich their experience.

--NNN-SPA