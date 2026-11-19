Putin-Trump Bilateral Meeting Begins In China
During the talks, Trump said he had developed an excellent relationship with the Russian leader. He also expressed hope that the meeting would produce significant and positive results.
The meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents is being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
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