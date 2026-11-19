MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has begun in China.

During the talks, Trump said he had developed an excellent relationship with the Russian leader. He also expressed hope that the meeting would produce significant and positive results.

The meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents is being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.