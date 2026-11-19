PAIRS CEO Seth Eisenberg

The State of Workplace Conversations 2027 asks HR leaders where workplace conversations break down, what it costs and how organizations are preparing managers.

- Seth EisenbergHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The State of Workplace Conversations 2027 asks HR leaders where workplace conversations break down, what it costs and how organizations are preparing managers. Results will be published in January.PAIRS Foundation, a nonprofit that has taught relationship skills since 1983, today opened The State of Workplace Conversations 2027, a national survey of human resources leaders about the conversations that shape everyday work: giving honest feedback, working through disagreement and rebuilding trust after conflict.The survey is open through Friday, December 18, at pairsteams/survey-2027. PAIRS Foundation is inviting HR leaders at Fortune 1000 companies to take part. HR leaders at other organizations can also respond.The 11-question survey takes about four minutes. It asks how much communication breakdowns affected organizations in the past year and where those breakdowns cost the most, including turnover, engagement, productivity, customer experience and safety. It also asks which conversation skills are hardest for employees to use well, and how prepared managers are to handle difficult conversations with their teams.Other questions cover what communication and conflict skills training organizations offer today and how they measure whether it works. The survey also asks how hybrid work and AI tools are changing the way people communicate, whether organizations expect to spend more or less on this training in 2027, and what conversation teams tend to avoid."HR leaders see the cost of avoided conversations every day, in turnover, complaints and teams that stop telling each other the truth," said Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation. "We want to put real numbers on what they're seeing and share what's working, so organizations can spend less time managing conflict and more time preventing it."All answers are anonymous, and every question is optional. PAIRS Foundation will report only totals and will not name any person or company without written permission. Participants who ask for the results will receive the full report in January, including a benchmark that compares their answers with those of their peers. Email addresses are stored apart from survey answers.The survey is part of the work behind PAIRS TEAMS, a ten-session workplace program from PAIRS Foundation. PAIRS TEAMS adapts the PAIRS approach to relationship skills for colleagues. Each session teaches one skill, practices it with a workplace scenario and ends with a step to try at work. The program is available in English and Spanish.About PAIRS FoundationPAIRS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Hollywood, Florida. Since 1983, PAIRS (Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills) has taught practical skills for communication, conflict and emotional connection. PAIRS began as a graduate course at American University, developed by marriage and family therapist Lori Heyman Gordon. Hundreds of thousands of people have learned PAIRS skills, and more than 1,000 facilitators have been trained worldwide. PAIRS has been studied in peer-reviewed journals, in a federally funded multi-year evaluation and by VA researchers. Its programs include PAIRS Essentials, the IronBond fatherhood program, Warrior to Soul Mate for veterans and their partners, and PAIRS TEAMS for workplaces. Learn more at pairs and pairsteams.

Seth Eisenberg

PAIRS Foundation

+1 954-554-3306

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PAIRS Foundation Opens National Survey of HR Leaders on Conflict, Feedback and Trust at Work News Provided By PAIRS Foundation November 19, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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