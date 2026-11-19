MENAFN - Live Mint) Anand Mahindra has said he had no idea Pope Leo XIV owned a Mahindra Scorpio pickup. The Pope bought and used the vehicle while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru. Mahindra shared the story on X in a post titled“Of Popes & Pickups”.

Mahindra said someone overseas had circulated the video ahead of the Pope's return to his former diocese. The video explains why Pope Leo chose the four-wheel-drive pickup in Peru. It features Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who now uses the same Scorpio pickup 4x4.

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Father Aaron described roads with a hill on one side and a ravine on the other. On some trips, the pickup made the difference between reaching people and turning back. Mahindra said he could hardly have asked for a better testimonial for the vehicle.

“You can't dream up a better testimonial than what Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who currently uses the pickup, says in the video,” he wrote.

“Our life is a complicated road...On the left you have the hill, and on the right, the abyss... And in some cases, Pope Leo's 4X4 was the difference between him reaching his people or not,” he added.

The businessman wondered whether the Pope saw his old pickup during the Pope's recent visit to Peru. He referred to the Scorpio as the Pope's“old, trusted chariot” in the post.

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Mahindra linked a bishop's journeys in Peru with a landmark papal visit to India. He thanked Mumbai Heritage for its post about Pope Paul VI's 1964 visit. It was the first-ever papal visit to India, Mahindra wrote.

Pope Paul VI travelled through the streets of Bombay in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep. The Mumbai Heritage post identified the Jeep as a CJ 3B. The post said Mahindra had started assembling Willys Jeeps in the city in 1947.

According to Anand Mahindra, the vehicle is an early version of the Popemobile we know today. He said the company had preserved and displayed the Jeep since the visit.

“Two Popes. Two continents. Six decades apart,” he concluded.

Social media reactions

One user joked that a Scorpio driver really did have“divine backing”:“Scorpio drivers in India have always driven like they had divine backing. Turns out one actually did.”

Another called the story an example of Mahindra's distinctive approach to branding:“Sir, the branding style of your products is absolutely unique and totally different.”

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A third suggested gifting Pope Leo a new Mahindra Scorpio pickup at the Vatican.

“You definitely present Pope Leo with the new Scorpio Lifestyler pickup in the Vatican. It will be an amazing outlook for our Indian brand. Pope Leo will be excited to join back with his trusted Mahindra, even better if he uses it as Popemobile,” the user wrote.

One reply suggested opening a public Mahindra museum to bring such historic items together.

“Let it be your contribution so everyone can remember this legacy. Sovereign identity & our industrial heritage need to be showcased with pride,” he wrote.

Another recalled the CJ 500 and MM 540 from the 1990s.

“Mahindra's continue to be trusted automobiles in the Catholic Church. The CJ 500 and MM 540 ruled the 90s. Boleros have taken that place,” the user commented.