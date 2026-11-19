MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Michael Douglas marked 26 years of marriage with wife and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with a heartfelt anniversary wish.

Taking to Instagram, Douglas reflected on their journey together, saying time was flying by but describing their years together as a“lovely time”. He signed off the message with an affectionate“Happy anniversary my darling!”

“Wow, 26 years! Time is flying by, but such a lovely time. Happy anniversary my darling! @catherinezetajones,” Douglas wrote in the caption.

Zeta-Jones met Douglas, with whom she shares her birthday and who is 25 years her senior, at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito.

They became engaged on 31 December 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on 18 November 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised. Douglas insisted on a pre-nuptial agreement after his first wife, Diandra, was awarded 60 million USD when the couple divorced.

Michael is currently busy promoting his new memoir, which hit shelves this week and has already caused a sensation with revelations including the confirmation of his romance with Kathleen Turner, his secret affair with Jeanne Tripplehorn and the admission he was dating five other women at the time his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones wanted to take their relationship to the next step.

Talking about the actress, Zeta-Jones in February revealed that she's back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Meanwhile, Douglas has enjoyed a decades-long career in the film industry. He is popularly known for playing Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street.

The actor has given out some of his best performances in projects such as The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.

Douglas was last seen in the 2025 film“Looking Through Water” directed by Roberto Sneider. It also stars Michael Stahl-David, David Morse, Cameron Douglas and Walker Scobell. It is based on Bob Rich's 2015 novel Looking Through Water and his 2025 memoir Catching Big Fish.