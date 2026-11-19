MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) Republican and Democratic lawmakers joined Indian Americans for a Diwali celebration on Capitol Hill, condemning hostility toward the community and calling for religious freedom, stronger India-US ties and a politics that brings Americans together.

The gathering on Wednesday (local time) brought sitting members of Congress, newly elected lawmakers, Indian diplomats and community representatives together for lamp-lighting and remarks that connected the festival's message of light over darkness with concerns about discrimination and political division.

"No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship," said Congresswoman Grace Meng, the New York Democrat who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

Meng pledged to confront anti-Hindu and anti-Indian hate, saying such incidents needed to be treated seriously and urgently.

She pointed to lawmakers' request that the Justice Department and FBI investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle as a hate crime. Her remarks referred to a congressional demand for an investigation, rather than an announcement that federal authorities had opened one.

Republican Congressman Michael Baumgartner of Washington also addressed the disruption, saying it was one reason he had come to the Capitol Hill gathering.

"I was very ashamed for my state," he said.

Baumgartner said he wanted to demonstrate his respect for the celebration and make clear that those responsible did not represent his political beliefs.

His remarks added a Republican voice to the expressions of solidarity with Hindu Americans at the event.

Congressman Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat, urged Indian Americans to help bridge divisions in the country.

"There's so much darkness in the world today, and we need to bring light," he said.

Suozzi criticised political and media environments in which Americans increasingly speak only to those who agree with them. He also spoke about discrimination faced by Indian Americans.

"I'm counting on you to help America live up to our creed, to be a more perfect union, to remind us of what we share in common with each other," he said.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia stressed religious diversity and mutual respect.

"Our country is a country of diversity, particularly of religious diversity," he said, linking the Diwali celebration to the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, Namgya C. Khampa, described the Indian American community as central to the relationship between the two countries.

The depth and resilience of the partnership came from connections between their people, she said, thanking members of Congress and community organisations for helping strengthen those ties.

Khampa praised BAPS for preserving India's cultural heritage in the United States and bringing people together. The Indian Embassy would remain "a partner and a supporter" in advancing the India-US strategic partnership, she said.

Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas also emphasised the relationship between the two democracies, speaking about his engagement with India and the importance of peace and prosperity.

Baumgartner described the bilateral relationship as foundational to global security and development.

The celebration also welcomed incoming members of Congress, including Indian American Democrat Pia Dandiya, elected to represent Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Dandiya said she hoped to show young Indian American girls "that there is no limit to what you can accomplish in this amazing country."

She thanked community members for their encouragement and spoke about building an America in which people could take pride in their origins.

Dandiya also thanked BAPS, Indian American Impact and the API Victory Fund for supporting voices such as hers.

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois welcomed the gathering and emphasised the importance of celebrating Indian Americans and their contributions to the country.

Melissa Bean, the Democratic representative-elect who will succeed him in Illinois' 8th District, spoke about her longstanding relationship with its Indian American community.

Bean, a former three-term House member returning to Congress, said community members affectionately called her "Melissa Ben", treating her as a sister. She highlighted their work in business, medicine, hospitality and other fields.

Republican Congresswoman Laurel Lee of Florida thanked community members for engaging with lawmakers throughout the year.

"You work with your members back home. You share with us the stories of your families, your businesses, your communities, and the things that are important to you," she said.

Michigan's Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar connected the festival's message to the difficulties facing struggling families, urging efforts to bring greater joy and light into their lives.

The evening also featured an appeal for solidarity between Hindu and Jewish Americans.

Robert S. Peckar, an American Jewish Committee leader and co-founder of the Hindu Jewish Coalition of America, recalled support from Hindu friends during periods of distress for the Jewish community.

"I want you to know that we Jews are here for you," he said.

"We have a common plight, and our response has to be unified, strong, and strategic," Peckar added, describing the coalition's work to bring the communities together against hatred.

Other speakers emphasised personal friendships, public service and the contributions of immigrant communities.

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee recalled the support he received from a Hindu religious leader after an injury, while Mississippi Republican Michael Guest spoke about friendship, family and prayer.

Republicans Nick LaLota of New York and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin praised Indian American contributions to their communities. Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson offered wishes for peace and prosperity.

Democratic representatives-elect Don Leonard of Ohio and Scott Wiener of California also addressed the gathering, welcoming the community's contributions and speaking about the work ahead.

The program combined those political and diplomatic messages with explanations of Diwali traditions, food offerings and the importance of gratitude and service.

For participants across party lines, the recurring appeal was to translate the festival's symbolism into respect for neighbours and solidarity with communities confronting prejudice.

The event was hosted by BAPS Public Affairs and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

Co-sponsors were the Hindu American Foundation, the Federation of Jain Associations in North America, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, the US Indian Community Foundation, the Art of Living and Sikhs of America, with support from the Hindu Jewish Coalition of America, the Indian American Relations Council and National India Hub.