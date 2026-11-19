MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) In an embarrassing case of mistaken identity, the Museum police in Kerala state capital asked Elizabeth, wife of former Kerala Chief Minister A.K. Antony, to appear at the police station along with her husband after she emailed a complaint, apparently without noticing who the husband was.

Elizabeth had clearly mentioned her name as "Elizabeth, wife of A.K. Antony" in the email complaint.

But the officer handling it seems to have missed that little detail and proceeded with the routine police procedure.

While verifying the complaint, the officer called Elizabeth and asked her to come to the station with her husband for further action.

It was only later that the police realised that the woman they had summoned was the wife of one of Kerala's most senior Congress leaders, a three-time former Chief Minister and the country's longest serving Defence Minister.

The realisation triggered hurried damage control.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner intervened and directed the Museum Station House Officer to visit Elizabeth and apologise in person.

But Elizabeth was gracious enough to spare the officers another trip, saying there was no need for them to come and apologise.

She treated it as an inadvertent mistake and chose to put the matter behind her. Interestingly, her complaint had nothing to do with politics or any high-profile matter.

She had approached the police over renovation work at her house.

A person engaged to carry out the repairs had allegedly taken an advance payment but failed to complete the work.

Repeated attempts to reach him by phone proved unsuccessful, prompting her to email the police.

After the identity mix-up, the police moved swiftly.

The person who had undertaken the repair work was summoned to the station and directed to complete the pending work at the earliest, since he had already received an advance.

The matter was subsequently resolved.

While the police insist that the officer simply overlooked the details in the email, the episode has triggered discussion on social media and in political circles.

The irony has not gone unnoticed -- a woman who approached the police with a complaint was asked to bring her husband along, only for the police to discover that her husband was A.K. Antony.

Elizabeth is reportedly not keen on filing a formal complaint against the officers, and no disciplinary action is expected.