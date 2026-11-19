MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande got candid about her relationship with husband Vicky Jain, past arguments and how her experience inside the Bigg Boss house changed their understanding of each other.

During her appearance with Vicky Jain recently on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, brought out an honest side of their relationship, with Ankita revisiting some of her most emotional moments from the reality show and Vicky sharing his own challenges during the journey.

Ankita revealed that their arguments have reduced considerably and that they have developed a better understanding of each other.

She said,“Pehle ladayi bohat hoti thi, ab nahi hoti. Pehle shayad samajhne mein bohat problem hoti thi, lekin Bigg Boss ke baad zyada understanding aa gayi hai.”

(Earlier, we used to fight a lot, but that doesn't happen anymore. Perhaps we had difficulty understanding each other, but after Bigg Boss, our understanding has improved.)

Ankita shared that she had been approached for the show several times but had always declined the offer.

Vicky, laughing, recalled how they had made plans before entering the house. He said that they had decided what they would do and how they would approach the game, but once they entered, he ended up becoming a player himself.

Ankita, however, had a different experience of their journey. She revealed that Vicky was occupied with his own game, leaving her feeling emotionally alone inside the house.

Ankita shared,“Mujhe har saal Bigg Boss wale bulate they, but I always declined. But me and Vicky both are big fans of reality shows. When they came back again, I said I will come but only with Vicky, so makers said yes. Before going there, we decided ki hum ye karenge, wo karenge, but wahan jaate hi main player ban gaya.”

(The Bigg Boss team invited me every year, but I always declined. Vicky and I are both big fans of reality shows. When they approached me again, I said I would participate only if Vicky came along, and the makers agreed. Before entering, we had planned what we would do, but as soon as we got there, I became a player.)

She added,“Vicky wahan us block mein mere saath tha hi nahi aur main akeli ho gayi thi Bigg Boss mein, aur ye game khel raha tha. Main itna royi hoon ghar mein jitna apni life mein nahi royi.” (Vicky wasn't there for me in that phase of the Bigg Boss house, and I started feeling alone while he was busy playing the game. I cried so much inside the house, more than I have ever cried in my life.)

Ankita also clarified that neither of them was entirely wrong in the situation. While she was looking for love, reassurance and emotional support from her husband, Vicky was focused on playing the game and navigating the competition.

She admitted that the experience brought out her insecurities and made her realise how differently they were approaching the same situation.

Vicky, meanwhile, opened up about the pressure he faced as a relatively new face on the show. He explained that while Ankita already had a strong identity and popularity among audiences, he was entering a space where he had to establish himself from scratch.

He also spoke about how people labelled him 'Nepo Pati', making it even more challenging for him to create an individual identity and prove his presence in the game.