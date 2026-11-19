MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 19 (IANS) Meghalaya has earned international recognition after being featured as the only Indian destination in the BBC's list of 20 best places to travel in 2027, alongside several prominent tourist destinations across the world, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Thursday.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, CM Sangma said the global recognition was a matter of great honour for the state and reflected its natural beauty, rich culture, heritage and distinctive tourism experiences.

According to the Chief Minister, Meghalaya features in the prestigious list alongside destinations such as Burgundy in France, Sardinia in Italy, Christchurch in New Zealand and Madagascar.

"Meghalaya is India's only destination featured in the BBC's list of 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027, alongside some remarkable destinations across the world, including Burgundy (France), Sardinia (Italy), Christchurch (New Zealand) and Madagascar," CM Sangma said in his post.

Describing the international recognition as a testament to the state's tourism potential, the Chief Minister said Meghalaya had a wide range of experiences to offer visitors from across the world.

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia in his post, highlighting the significance of the recognition for the state.

"The world is taking notice. Meghalaya is ready to welcome the world!" CM Sangma said.

The development is expected to provide a boost to Meghalaya's efforts to strengthen its position on the international tourism map and attract more domestic and foreign visitors.

Known for its distinctive cultural traditions, scenic landscapes and natural attractions, Meghalaya has been seeking to expand tourism as an important driver of economic activity and livelihood generation.

The state's inclusion in the BBC's global travel list also places India's Northeast in the international tourism spotlight, offering an opportunity to showcase the region's diverse destinations and experiences to a wider global audience.

For Meghalaya, the recognition comes as an important endorsement of its efforts to promote the state as a major international tourism destination.