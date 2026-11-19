The name Akvan is not an arbitrary choice made by Indian meteorologists. It comes from the official list of tropical cyclone names maintained under the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

Iran proposed the name Akvan as part of the naming system for tropical cyclones developing over the North Indian Ocean, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which operates the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in New Delhi, is responsible for assigning names to cyclones in this region once weather systems reach the prescribed intensity.

The current naming list was prepared using contributions from 13 member countries. Each country submitted names, which are arranged in a predetermined sequence. Iran's contribution includes names such as Nivar, Hamoon, Akvan and Sepand.

The name Akvan is therefore part of an internationally agreed naming process rather than a reference to the cyclone's geographical location, intensity or expected impact.

Who is Akvan in Persian mythology? The story of a powerful demon

The name Akvan has a fascinating literary connection to Persian mythology. Akvan, also known as Akvan-e Div, is a demonic figure featured in the Shahnameh, the celebrated Persian epic written by poet Ferdowsi.

The Shahnameh, often translated as the Book of Kings, is one of the most important works of Persian literature. It narrates the mythical and historical stories of ancient Persian kings and legendary heroes.

In one of its famous episodes, Akvan appears in the form of a powerful wild ass with a yellow body and a distinctive black stripe running from its mane to its tail. The creature creates trouble for the legendary Persian hero Rostam.

According to the story, Rostam pursues the mysterious animal for three days and three nights. However, Akvan repeatedly escapes using supernatural powers. When Rostam eventually falls asleep, the demon approaches him, magically lifts him into the sky and asks whether he should throw him onto a mountain or into the sea.

Knowing that the demon has a habit of doing the opposite of what he is asked, Rostam requests to be thrown onto the mountain. Akvan, however, throws him into the sea. Rostam eventually survives, finds his horse and confronts the demon again. He ultimately captures Akvan with his lasso and kills him.

The story is documented in Encyclopaedia Iranica, which also discusses the possible linguistic connection between Akvan and Akoman, a figure associated with an evil mind in Iranian tradition.

This makes Akvan an intriguing name drawn from Persian epic literature, rather than an ordinary geographical or weather-related term.

How are cyclones named, and why does the system matter?

Cyclones are given names to make weather warnings, forecasts and public communication easier to understand. Instead of repeatedly referring to a storm through its geographical coordinates or technical classification, meteorological agencies can use a short, recognisable name.

According to the WMO, naming tropical cyclones helps prevent confusion among meteorologists, disaster management authorities, media organisations and the general public. It also makes it easier to track individual storms and maintain historical weather records.

In the North Indian Ocean, the naming process follows a predetermined list submitted by 13 countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The names are used in a prescribed sequence, and a name that has already been used is not repeated. The system does not mean that the country contributing a name is responsible for the cyclone or that the storm has any connection with that country.

Similarly, Iran's contribution of Akvan does not indicate anything about the storm's formation or direction. It is simply the next name assigned under the regional naming arrangement.

The interesting connection between the cyclone and Persian mythology lies in the origin of its name. While Akvan is remembered in Persian literature as a supernatural antagonist who challenges the legendary Rostam, its appearance on the cyclone naming list is part of a modern international weather-monitoring system.