MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As geopolitical tensions rise and governments warn of potential disruptions to critical infrastructure, the question facing many high-net-worth families is less about chasing the“safest” asset-and more about whether they can still access their wealth when normal systems break down.

In guidance shared with Magazine, UBS Global Wealth Management's Maximilian Kunkel argues that investors should avoid assuming any single holding can remain safe in every scenario. Instead, the focus should shift to portfolio resilience, adequate liquidity, and diversification across asset classes, currencies, and jurisdictions.

UBS Global Wealth Management advises wealthy investors not to treat any single asset as universally“safe,” emphasizing diversification and liquidity across scenarios. In UBS' 2026 global family office report, 64% of family offices cited major geopolitical conflict as a concern over the next 12 months. While some institutions are beginning to group Bitcoin with gold, executives warn it still behaves like a risk asset during sell-offs. Risk committees are increasingly scrutinizing custody details-where assets are held, what jurisdictions apply, and what happens if payment rails or key infrastructure fail. Institutional preparedness is shifting toward testing operational continuity amid cyberattacks, outages, vendor failures, and extended market closures.

Key takeawaysGeopolitical anxiety, not a rush into crypto

UBS' 2026 global family office report -covering family offices with an average net worth of $2.7 billion-found that 64% of respondents view major geopolitical conflict as a concern over the coming 12 months. Despite that heightened fear, the report does not suggest family offices are rushing into crypto as a primary wealth-preservation tool.

That contrast-broad concern about instability paired with limited crypto allocation-underscores a more pragmatic approach: many investors appear to be preparing for disruption without betting heavily on a single alternative asset.

Bitcoin vs. gold and the problem with“hedge” narratives

According to Hadley Stern, head of institutions at Silence Laboratories and founder of Fidelity Digital Assets, it's possible for Bitcoin to be placed in the same conceptual category as gold by financial institutions-particularly on scarcity and the“not anyone else's liability” argument. However, Stern cautions against treating it as a reliable crisis hedge.

He points out that gold's track record spans thousands of years, while Bitcoin has less than two decades of history. More importantly for portfolio management, Stern says Bitcoin still tends to trade like a risk asset during market stress.

Cash is described as useful for emergencies because it supports liquidity and bill payments, but Stern argues it is not designed to preserve value over longer periods.

Talos' chief operating officer, Michael D'Alessio, adds nuance by suggesting there are early signs Bitcoin's behavior is changing. He told Magazine that during volatility around the US midterm elections, Bitcoin's correlation with equities remained high. Over that same period, however, its correlation with gold rose sharply-reaching around 0.75 on a 30-day basis as of early August-according to the article's recap of Talos and Coin Metrics data.

For investors, the practical implication is straightforward: even if Bitcoin is beginning to show stronger links to gold at certain timescales, it is not yet a universally stable hedge. The more defensible strategy remains scenario-based portfolio design rather than a single“escape asset.”

Access is the real risk: custody, jurisdiction, and operational continuity

Stern's core warning is that wealth can become“unsafe” not only when assets lose value, but when investors lose access to them. The article cites the collapse of Mt Gox and, more recently, the failure of Paraguay's Ueno Bank as examples reinforcing the idea that“the asset is only as safe as the system holding it.”

That perspective is changing how risk committees operate. Instead of treating technical custody arrangements as back-office matters, Stern says board-level questions now include:

Where exactly the asset is held and in which jurisdiction Who has the ability to freeze assets What happens if a counterparty or payment rail is unavailable for an extended period

Kunkel also frames the shift as a broader“where it's held” problem. Concern about major geopolitical conflict is prompting families to evaluate not just allocations, but also jurisdictional exposure, currency risk, and liquidity.

UBS' report adds quantitative context. It found that 88% of family offices hold bankable assets in two or more jurisdictions, and 30% are increasing or considering increasing currency diversification. Together, these details suggest investors are building redundancy-implicitly acknowledging that the weakest link may be operational, regulatory, or infrastructural rather than market-driven.

Preparing for disruption: testing continuity like institutions

The article also highlights that preparedness is no longer limited to households stocking supplies. Stern notes that regulators expect financial firms to plan for severe but plausible events and demonstrate they can keep key services running amid conditions such as cloud outages, cyberattacks, vendor failures, or markets being closed for days.

For custody providers, the operational focus includes stress-testing whether assets can still be moved if a signing location goes offline, and how quickly operations can recover after a data center loss. Stern contrasts this with how individuals might prepare for emergencies by treating it like a pantry, emphasizing instead the institutional need for redundancy across multiple layers.

For investors, this translates into a checklist that's more about timing and access than ideology. The article frames the key question as: which assets can be reached quickly if systems degrade, and which cannot? In a crisis, Stern's message is aligned with Kunkel's: maintaining enough liquidity to avoid forced selling during a bad stretch can matter as much as the asset's long-term thesis.

Kunkel summarizes the portfolio goal as capital preservation that does not require eliminating volatility entirely. Rather, investors should be able to withstand it-supported by liquidity and diversification-without becoming compelled sellers.

As uncertainty about infrastructure, cyber risk, and geopolitical shocks continues to rise, investors should watch whether Bitcoin's changing correlations to gold translate into consistent behavior across stress periods, and whether custody and liquidity arrangements evolve fast enough to protect access when the financial“plumbing” falters.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.