MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tokenized stock products linked to Nvidia are climbing even as the company's Nasdaq -listed shares slide, highlighting a growing split between traditional equity moves and what happens in on-chain“share tracking” markets.

According to Token Terminal data, the combined market value of tokenized Nvidia stocks rose roughly 159% between Nov. 8 and Tuesday, reaching $401.9 million. Over the same period, Nvidia's underlying shares fell nearly 17% from the last close before co-founder Jensen Huang publicly acknowledged an extramarital affair.

Token Terminal shows tokenized Nvidia stock value jumped from $155 million (Nov. 8) to $401.9 million by Tuesday-despite Nvidia's shares falling. Nvidia's market capitalization dropped from about $4.5 trillion at the Nov. 6 close to roughly $3.75 trillion by Tuesday's close, according to Yahoo Finance. Huang's Nov. 8 admission came nearly two weeks after a New York Times report cited suspicions by US intelligence officials related to alleged spying by Alice Huang; China denied the claims. Nvidia reported record third-quarter revenue and forecast strong fourth-quarter sales after Huang's exit from day-to-day leadership.

Key takeawaysOn-chain Nvidia exposure rises as the share price drops

The apparent mismatch starts with a market mechanics point that's easy to miss: in many tokenized-stock setups, the token price is designed to track the underlying share, but the total token market value can still increase if more tokens are issued or circulate.

Token Terminal's“explorer” tracking of tokenized assets shows Nvidia-linked tokens gaining traction over the period in question. As measured by Token Terminal, value moved from $155 million on Nov. 8 to $401.9 million by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Finance data indicates Nvidia's overall equity value shrank materially. The company's market capitalization fell from roughly $4.5 trillion at the Nov. 6 close to about $3.75 trillion at Tuesday's close.

Leadership turmoil after Huang's admission

Huang's public acknowledgement of an extramarital affair set off corporate and market ripple effects. On Nov. 8, he addressed Nvidia employees in a message acknowledging the situation. Earlier coverage from The New York Times had reported that US intelligence officials suspected Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang of spying for Beijing, a claim China denied.

Nearly immediately after the admission, Nvidia's corporate structure began to shift. Huang subsequently resigned as president and CEO and stepped down from the company's board. Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, according to reporting cited in earlier coverage from Cointelegraph.

Later, Nvidia's board indicated it“does not intend to reinstate” Huang, setting a clearer boundary around how temporary the transition would be. Nvidia's stance was noted by Cointelegraph in coverage of the board's response on Tuesday: Nvidia's board rejects a comeback.

Why tokenized stocks can move differently from the underlying equity

Tokenized stocks are blockchain tokens structured to mirror the price of a specific share. In a common model, an issuer creates tokens backed by shares held by a custodian, allowing investors to gain exposure through token trading.

This structure can create a different trajectory than the underlying equity even when the token price is linked to the same reference. In the example described in the underlying reporting, a tokenization platform such as Binance can list an Nvidia token that trades even when the Nasdaq market is closed. While the token's value is intended to correspond to Nvidia's share price, the total market value can rise if token supply expands-meaning more tokens enter circulation-regardless of whether the share price is falling.

That helps explain why the on-chain market value of Nvidia-linked tokens could increase substantially during a period when Nvidia's market capitalization and share price declined.

Earnings and the outlook for AI infrastructure demand

After Huang's departure from leadership roles, Nvidia leaned into fundamentals. On Tuesday, the company reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from the prior year and above Wall Street expectations.

Data center sales were especially strong: the company said they more than doubled to $107.6 billion and represented about 93% of total revenue. Nvidia also forecast fourth-quarter sales of about $130 billion.

Even as the tokenized-stock market showed strong growth by value, equity investors still reacted to both the leadership shock and the earnings read-through. In Wednesday premarket trading, Nvidia shares were reported up 2.82% to $159.80 as of 12:50 pm UTC (07:50 am ET), based on Yahoo Finance.

For market participants, the reason Nvidia's results matter beyond the company itself is straightforward: Nvidia supplies chips used by major cloud providers-including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure-to train and run AI models. In that sense, its earnings frequently function as a proxy for demand across AI infrastructure spending.

Looking ahead, the key question for readers is whether the surge in tokenized Nvidia stock value reflects sustained new issuance and broader appetite for on-chain equity exposure-or simply short-term flows coinciding with the leadership and market volatility. The balance between underlying equity performance and token market supply dynamics will likely remain the focal point for this niche segment.

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