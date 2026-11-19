(MENAFN- Straits Research) Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis The global hiking gear and equipment market size was valued at USD 26.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 27.93 billion in 2026 to USD 39.41 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the hiking gear and equipment market with a share of 36.4% in 2025. The global hiking gear and equipment faces restraints from the high cost of specialized equipment and seasonal dependence on weather conditions. Premium hiking footwear, technical apparel, backpacks, and safety equipment can limit affordability among occasional hikers and budget-conscious consumers. In addition, unfavorable weather, extreme temperatures, and seasonal variations can restrict outdoor activities, resulting in inconsistent product sales and lower equipment utilization. These factors can limit wider market adoption and affect sales consistency across regions. Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 26.75 Billion2026 Market Size USD 27.93 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 39.41 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 4.4%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 36.4% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 7.8%Segment Insights By Product Type Leading Segment Gear & Equipment Market Share in 2025 31.8% By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment Online CAGR 8.9% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Rental and Resale Platforms Expand Access to Premium Hiking Equipment The hiking gear and equipment market analysis shows that high upfront costs for technical backpacks, hiking tents, trekking poles, and specialized footwear are encouraging consumers to consider rental and secondhand purchasing options. This transition makes premium hiking equipment more accessible to occasional hikers and budget-conscious consumers while creating opportunities for retailers to combine new-product sales with rental, resale, and gear-trade-in services. 02 Women-Specific Gear Designs Improve Fit and Trail Performance Demand for better comfort and fit is shifting outdoor product development toward hiking backpacks, footwear, apparel, and sleeping equipment tailored to different body proportions. REI Co-op's Trailmade collection offers inclusive sizing from XS to 3X, demonstrating how broader size ranges can address varied consumer needs. This transition improves equipment comfort and usability while encouraging manufacturers to prioritize functional design and wider product accessibility. 01 Participation in Outdoor Recreation and Trekking Activities Drive Market Participation in trekking, hiking, and outdoor recreation is creating a wider customer base for specialized hiking equipment. Frequent trail activities encourage purchases of hiking boots, backpacks, trekking poles, and hydration packs suited to different trip durations. Organized trekking routes in the Himalayas, such as those in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, create practical requirements for reliable outdoor gear. This activity supports retail sales and creates supply opportunities for manufacturers and outdoor equipment distributors. 02 Need for Durable Equipment in Challenging Terrain Market Growth Drivers Rocky trails, steep slopes, and unpredictable weather conditions create a need for durable hiking equipment that can withstand repeated outdoor use. Hikers often prefer boots with strong grip, reinforced backpacks, weather-resistant tents, and trekking poles for better stability. For example, multi-day Himalayan treks require sturdy footwear and weather-resistant backpacks to manage rough paths and changing conditions. These performance requirements support sales of specialized gear and encourage manufacturers to supply products with stronger materials and construction. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Drivers Market Impact Participation in Outdoor Recreation and Trekking Activities Participation in trekking, camping, and nature-based recreation is creating a broader customer base for hiking footwear, backpacks, trekking poles, and essential outdoor accessories. Need for Durable Equipment in Challenging Terrain Rocky trails, steep slopes, and changing weather conditions are encouraging hikers to purchase durable footwear, reinforced backpacks, and reliable climbing accessories, supporting sales of performance-oriented equipment. Availability of Organized Hiking Tours and Guided Expeditions Trekking operators and adventure tourism companies are creating procurement opportunities for hiking gear through group equipment purchases, rental services, and partnerships with outdoor equipment suppliers. Safety Requirements During Long-Distance and Remote Treks The need for navigation, emergency communication, weather protection, and first-aid equipment is supporting purchases of GPS devices, headlamps, trekking poles, and other safety accessories. Replacement of Worn-Out Hiking Footwear and Equipment Regular use across demanding trails leads to wear in hiking boots, backpacks, tents, and other equipment, creating repeat purchases and steady replacement sales for manufacturers and retailers.

01

High Cost of Specialized Hiking Equipment Limits Market Adoption Restrain Market Expansion

Specialized hiking equipment, including technical footwear, weather-resistant clothing, GPS devices, and durable backpacks, often carries higher prices due to material quality and performance requirements. These costs can discourage budget-conscious consumers and beginners who are uncertain about their long-term participation in hiking activities. Limited affordability can restrict first-time purchases and slow market penetration across price-sensitive customer groups.

02

Seasonal Dependence and Weather Conditions Restrain Market Growth

Hiking activities depend heavily on favorable weather conditions and seasonal trail accessibility, making equipment purchases subject to fluctuations in outdoor participation. Extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall, snowfall, and natural disasters can lead to trail closures and reduced hiking opportunities. These disruptions can lower seasonal sales, affect inventory planning, and limit consistent revenue for hiking gear manufacturers.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Restraints Market Impact High Cost of Specialized Hiking Equipment Premium hiking boots, technical backpacks, GPS devices, and weather-resistant clothing can be expensive, limiting affordability among beginners and price-sensitive consumers. Higher upfront costs may discourage participation and restrict product adoption. Seasonal Dependence and Weather Conditions Hiking activities depend heavily on favorable weather and seasonal trail accessibility. Extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall, snowfall, and natural disasters can reduce outdoor participation and create fluctuations in equipment sales. Risk of Hiking Accidents and Outdoor Injuries Concerns about falls, dehydration, altitude sickness, and injuries in remote locations can discourage inexperienced individuals from participating in hiking activities. Safety concerns may limit the customer base for hiking gear and equipment. Availability of Low-Cost and Counterfeit Products Inexpensive alternatives and counterfeit hiking products can attract budget-conscious consumers through lower prices. These products create pricing pressure for established brands and may weaken consumer trust in specialized equipment. Limited Access to Hiking Trails and Outdoor Infrastructure Poorly maintained trails, inadequate parking, limited rest facilities, and restricted access to hiking destinations can reduce participation in outdoor activities. These infrastructure gaps can limit the potential customer base and slow market adoption.

01

Expansion of Hiking Gear Sales Through E-Commerce Platforms Offers Growth Opportunities

Hiking equipment manufacturers, outdoor apparel brands, specialty retailers, and digital marketplaces offer opportunities to reach customers across domestic and international markets. Direct-to-consumer websites, online-exclusive collections, and bundled product offerings can create additional sales channels and improve profit margins. Companies such as Decathlon, Columbia Sportswear, and The North Face can benefit through their established digital retail platforms.

02

Development of Smart Hiking Gear with Navigation and Safety Features

Outdoor equipment manufacturers, wearable technology companies, and adventure gear brands represent potential participants through products featuring GPS navigation, emergency communication, route tracking, and location monitoring. Premium product lines, technology partnerships, and integrated safety accessories can create value-added revenue streams. Companies such as Garmin, Suunto, and Garmin-owned inReach technology can serve this opportunity through their navigation and outdoor safety product portfolios.

Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Segmental AnalysisBy Product Type

Gear & Equipment segment dominated the hiking gear and equipment market with a share of 31.8% in 2025, owing to demand for essential outdoor tools, safety accessories, and camping equipment that support hikers across different terrain and weather conditions.

Footwear segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, driven by demand for durable, supportive, and traction-focused footwear that improves comfort and stability on challenging hiking trails.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Distribution Channel

Speciality stores segment dominated the hiking gear and equipment market with a share of 35.2% in 2025, owing to expert guidance, product demonstrations, and access to specialized hiking equipment that help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

Online segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, fueled by convenient product comparisons, wider product availability, customer reviews, and home delivery options that simplify purchasing decisions.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Regional OutlookNorth America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The North America hiking gear and equipment market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.4% in 2025.

U.S. Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The Outdoor Industry Association's 2026 Hiking Report identifies hiking as the most popular outdoor recreation activity in the U.S., with participation reaching a record 63.4 million people in its latest reported participation data. The report also highlights 16.7 million frequent hikers who hit the trails at least 13 times annually, creating opportunities for hiking footwear, backpacks, performance apparel, and other outdoor equipment.

Canada Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Destination Canada's 2030 Tourism Strategy targets annual tourism revenue of CAD 160 billion by 2030, while the federal tourism strategy aims to increase tourism's contribution to GDP to CAD 61 billion and create 85,000 additional direct jobs, supporting opportunities for outdoor recreation and hiking-related products.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The Europe hiking gear and equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

U.K. Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The U.K. government has set an ambition to attract 50 million international visitors annually by 2030, while its nature-protection commitments aim to expand access to protected landscapes and natural areas, potentially supporting hiking participation and demand for related outdoor equipment.

Germany Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Germany's National Tourism Strategy, adopted by the federal government in January 2026, prioritizes improved mobility, digitalization, and stronger tourism-sector conditions. These measures may improve access to hiking destinations and support opportunities for hiking clothing, footwear, backpacks, and other outdoor equipment.

Asia Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The Asia Pacific hiking gear and equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Japan Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Japan aims to attract 60 million international visitors by 2030, while its national park initiative promotes improved visitor experiences in protected natural areas, creating potential opportunities for hiking clothing, footwear, backpacks, and outdoor accessories.

China Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

China plans to establish approximately 100 high-quality outdoor sports destinations by 2030 to expand participation in activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing, potentially supporting demand for specialized outdoor clothing, footwear, and equipment.

India Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

India's Ministry of Tourism has established a National Strategy for Adventure Tourism focused on developing destinations, strengthening safety standards, expanding skills, and promoting adventure activities. These initiatives may support the development of hiking and adventure tourism and related equipment demand.

Competitive Landscape

The hiking gear and equipment market is highly fragmented, with competition among global outdoor brands, specialized hiking equipment manufacturers, sportswear companies, and regional outdoor product suppliers. The North Face, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, Arc'teryx, and Salomon are among the leading players, with an estimated cumulative market share of approximately 20–25%. From a competitive analysis perspective, this indicates that market participation is distributed across established brands and smaller specialized suppliers rather than concentrated among a few dominant companies.

Established players compete through brand reputation, product durability, technical performance, extensive distribution networks, product innovation, and broad product portfolios. Emerging and regional players focus on affordable pricing, lightweight designs, sustainable materials, niche product categories, and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Market analysis suggests that differentiation through product quality, weather resistance, comfort, and specialized features remains essential for attracting recreational hikers and experienced outdoor enthusiasts. Established brands benefit from customer loyalty and distribution reach, while smaller competitors can capitalize on specific consumer needs, pricing flexibility, and specialized product offerings.

Gear & Equipment Apparel Footwear Backpack Others

Online Speciality stores Retail stores

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Decathlon S.A Nike Inc. Adidas A Puma SE Under Armour Inc. Amer Sports Corporation ASICS Corporation Gap Inc. VF Corporation New Balance Inc Industry Developments September 2025 Black Diamond Equipment and AllTrails announced a strategic partnership focused on inspiring outdoor participation through a limited-edition gear collection, curated trail experiences, and trail advocacy initiatives. The collaboration combined Black Diamond's technical hiking equipment expertise with AllTrails' digital outdoor exploration platform. September 2025 HOKA partnered with RECCO to integrate rescue technology into its MAFATE X Hike footwear. The launch introduced hiking shoes equipped with RECCO reflectors designed to improve searchability for outdoor users during emergency situations, strengthening safety features in performance hiking footwear. February 2025 Haglöfs entered into a partnership with Sport Alliance International to strengthen its distribution network in Italy and the Alpine region. The collaboration supports the expansion of Haglöfs outdoor clothing, footwear, and hiking gear availability through regional retail channels, beginning with the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. January 2025 Black Diamond Equipment partnered with Rainier Mountaineering Inc. (RMI) Expeditions to support field testing, product innovation, and development of advanced mountaineering gear. The collaboration enables RMI guides to provide real-world feedback on products including apparel, packs, ice axes, helmets, and other technical outdoor equipment ScopeSegmentation By Product Type 5By Distribution Channel 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Decathlon S.A. · Nike Inc. · Adidas AG · Puma SE · Under Armour Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The hiking gear and equipment market size is valued at USD 27.93 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 39.41 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 36.4% in 2025. The top players in this market are Decathlon S.A., Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc.. The hiking gear and equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.