MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic has raised a record $107.3 billion through an upsized initial public offering (IPO) and concurrent private placement, becoming the first frontier in the industry to tap public markets to fund the development of advanced systems.

The Claude chatbot maker sold 956.4 million shares, and its seven co-founders offloaded 23.6 million shares at $83 apiece which is above the earlier target range of $70-$78 per share, according to a company statement on Wednesday.

The transaction includes a $26 billion private placement backed by strategic and financial investors, including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Excluding the placement, Anthropic's IPO alone raised $81.3 billion and surpassed SpaceX's previous record $75 billion offering.

In addition, Anthropic's fully diluted valuation stands at about $1.5 trillion which placed it among the world's largest listed companies by market value.

The company's public debut is being viewed as a landmark moment for the AI industry as it becomes the first frontier AI company to list its shares on a stock exchange. It develops advanced AI models designed to tackle complex tasks across software development, scientific research, legal services and enterprise applications.

The market debut also places Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI in the race to the public markets. OpenAI has indicated it does not plan to pursue an IPO before 2027.

Notably, the Nasdaq 100 has declined over the past week, while AI chip giant Nvidia has come under pressure despite reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.

Nvidia is also expected to acquire $10 billion worth of Anthropic shares through the private placement.

Speaking ahead of the offering, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has said that the company remained focused on long-term value creation rather than short-term market timing.

The IPO -- led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley along with 20 other banks -- is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.