MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a slum on Palm Avenue in South Kolkata early Thursday morning, with officials saying that no casualties have been reported so far.

Although the fire is now more or less under control, following a rigorous firefighting exercise by 15 fire tenders, certain pockets were smouldering.

The fire officers and firemen stationed at the spot are trying to locate hidden fire pockets and completely douse them to prevent the fire from resurfacing. The cooling process is going on simultaneously. No casualties have been reported as yet.

Initial investigation had revealed the source of the fire was a warehouse located within the slum. Local people told media personnel that around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, the sound of a cylinder blast was heard. Soon after, the slum dwellers noticed the fire spreading fast to the nearby shanties located within the slum area.

Panicked by the incident, the locals initially tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but as the blaze spread, the fire services department was immediately informed. Shortly, the fire tenders started reaching the spot.

The intensity of the fire was so high that several houses around the warehouse were gutted completely.

Their first work was to simultaneously prevent the spread of fire as well as to evacuate the slum-dwellers safely from the area, which was engulfed by fire. Due to narrow lanes and the crowded nature of the place, the firefighters faced difficulties in launching a full-fledged fire-extinguishing exercise.

After the evacuation work was completed, the full-fledged firefighting exercise started. Finally, at around 8.30 a.m., the fire was more or less brought under control after around four hours of rigorous firefighting exercise.

“The situation is totally under control now. However, efforts are underway to locate the hidden fire pockets and extinguish them to prevent the fire from resurfacing. The cooling process is being carried out simultaneously. Though no casualty had been reported, several shanties located in the crowded and narrow slum area were totally gutted. The exact losses are yet to be ascertained,” said a fire services department official present at the spot.

He also said that the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be found out.“It is possible that the fire was due to a cylinder blast as claimed by the local people,” he added.

In the last few months, Kolkata has witnessed several fire incidents; the most devastating was the one at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Central Kolkata on the intervening night of August 18 and 19, which killed nine people.