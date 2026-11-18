MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared a positive update on veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik's health.

He described her as someone who is“shining back” as he visited her at her residence to invite her for his upcoming musical concert celebrating 50 years of his musical journey.

Sharing a photograph with Alka Yagnik on Instagram, Ghai wrote:“ALKA YAGNIK SHINES BACK Her voice her glow her spirit I cud feel strongly when I visited her last night at her home to invite her for our Musical concert on 11 Dec at jio garden on 50 years of my musical journey. She stood up n smiled n said“ I WILL COME She brought cheers to all of us. Thats Alka yagnik. Stay blessed always.”

The filmmaker's post comes as Alka Yagnik has been away from the spotlight while dealing with a rare hearing condition that has affected her ability to take up new singing assignments. Her health struggles came to light in June 2024, when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with“a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss” following what she described as a viral attack.

Talking about Subhash Ghai and Alka Yagnik, they have also shared a memorable musical association over the years. Her voice featured in many songs connected to his films, including“Choli Ke Peeche” from Khal Nayak,“Meri Mehbooba” from Pardes, and“Taal Se Taal” from Taal. She also lent her vocals to songs such as“Aaja Sajan Aaja” from Khal Nayak and“Nahin Hona Tha” from Pardes.

Talking about Alka Yagnik's health journey, she first spoke publicly about her health in June 2024. In a detailed note on social media, she said that she suddenly realised she could not hear after stepping out of a flight. She wrote that doctors had diagnosed her with“a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack”, calling the development a“sudden, major setback” that had caught her completely unawares.

She also asked fans and well-wishers to keep her in their prayers and issued a caution to young musicians and listeners about exposure to very loud music and headphones.

In another update, Alka said she was“still suffering” from the hearing disorder and had been unable to accept new singing assignments despite composers approaching her.

–IANS

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