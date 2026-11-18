Araria (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Six people were killed and one person injured after a car carrying seven people plunged into a canal from Biri Bridge in the Tarabari area in Bihar's Araria district on Thursday. Speaking to ANI about the accident, Dr Neeraj Kumar mentioned that the victims were residents of Pipra in Supaul district. He added that they were returning from a Tilak ceremony at the time of the accident. Dr. Kumar further said that all six were declared brought dead at the hospital and that their post-mortem examinations have been completed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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