Bill Ackman Criticizes Nvidia Board Over Jensen Huang Exit Handling

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has accused Nvidia's board of failing in its duties to shareholders over the departure of co-founder Jensen Huang, alleging that directors rushed their decision without properly examining the facts or considering the consequences for the company.

In a post on X, Ackman said the board appeared to have acted under pressure from media reports rather than following a careful decision-making process. He questioned why directors had ruled out Huang's return before all the facts were known.“They rushed to judgment without the benefit of careful due diligence or even with a basic understanding of the facts,” Ackman said. He argued that the board should have examined whether the reported relationships involved an abuse of power and assessed their potential impact on Nvidia, its employees, customers and shareholders before deciding on Huang's position.“Boards of Delaware companies have a duty of care which means they must make informed, prudent and good faith decisions. This clearly did not happen here,” he said.

Ackman also criticised the board's decision to rule out Huang's reinstatement, calling it another failure of its duty of care. He questioned the scope of the investigation launched by the company, saying such inquiries should be carefully targeted to avoid unnecessary damage. Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive on November 12, following reports of an alleged relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. He also faced reports of relationships with employees at the company. Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while Nvidia said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised. The controversy has continued despite the leadership transition. Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, while board chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. Huang had said he would be honoured to return if the board considered it in the company's interest. Ackman described the board's conduct as“a series of major governance failures”, adding that its decisions were particularly concerning given Nvidia's importance to the technology industry.