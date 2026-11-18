Indian Stock Markets Open Flat Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Concerns

Indian stock markets opened on a mixed and largely flat note on Thursday as investors remained cautious amid hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials ahead of the release of the US FOMC minutes. Expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have raised concerns among investors. Higher interest rates could push up US bond yields and affect foreign investor inflows into Indian markets, keeping investors cautious. However, large-cap stocks continue to witness foreign investor inflows so far.

The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,186.80, declining 41.15 points or 0.16 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,074.16, gaining 42.35 points or 0.05 per cent. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "Yesterday's 159 point decline in Nifty caused by profit booking and steep fall in metal stocks can be seen as an overdue correction in a market which has run up too fast in too short a time. Such corrections make the market healthy. The underlying momentum in the market is strong."

He further said, "The sharp appreciation in the rupee from the low of 96.96 to the dollar to 93.44 now is another compelling factor which can sustain the momentum in the market." Commenting on market valuations, he added, "An interesting trend in the market is the reversion to mean in valuations. The undervalued large-caps are witnessing a catch up in valuations while the broader market is seeing overvaluations coming down. This trend, visible in the performance of mutual funds' returns too, is likely to continue."

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 declined 0.16 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 lost 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.12 per cent. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto declined 0.19 per cent, Nifty FMCG lost 0.36 per cent, Nifty IT fell 0.7 per cent, Nifty Media declined 0.38 per cent, and Nifty Metal lost more than 1 per cent. On the positive side, the Nifty Pharma gained 0.14 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.27 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank was up 0.01 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil was trading at USD 91.66 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold prices continued to decline, falling 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,28,900 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold. Silver prices also slipped 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,59,939 per kg. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading under pressure on Thursday, with almost all major indices in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.11 per cent to 58,962, while Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.18 per cent to 5,061. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2 per cent to 22,829, while Taiwan's Weighted Index lost 4 per cent to 38,545. South Korea's KOSPI index was down 1.18 per cent to 5,055. The US Federal Reserve will announce its upcoming policy and interest rate decision on December 9 at 2:00 PM ET (12:30 AM IST on Dec 10).