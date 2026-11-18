How I Improved My Life After 40 With Three Simple Daily Changes

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Imagine a life with a blur of editorial deadlines, taking back-to-back flights for various events, and yet trying to have some quality time with your loved ones. Sounds difficult, right? Plus, when you cross the line of getting over 40 years, you need to re-think and re-align a few things in your life before it's too late. After all, you can't have those crazy night outs every weekend and still show up to work with all that bubbly persona. You have to do something. Well, that's what I did where I changed three very specific things in my life. My footwear, my kitchen set-up and my recovery stack.

Nike Vegam Run - Rs 3,795

Let's start with the shoes. Try walking into any store today and I'm sure that the sales guys will bombard you with jargon like carbon plates, max cushioning, gait correction, etc. I am not sure how many of you like this approach, but I'm not a fan of all this mumbo-jumbo. I just want a pair of shoes that suits my lifestyle and this time, I wanted a pair of running shoes that lets me walk and run the way I naturally do. The Nike Vegam Run does exactly that. The name is derived from 'Veg', which means speed in Sanskrit, and I like that thought process a lot. After all, this is the first time Nike has a shoe that is made for Indian runners.

Kapiva - For Sleep And Recovery

Now, I can walk for 15,000 steps daily and eat clean, but I realised that my body now needs some serious support to bounce back. While I continue to spend the max amount of time testing what's new in tech, lifestyle and auto, I felt this sense of being constantly drained. This is when I realised that I needed to rely on a few supplements, and that's how I decided to try these three Kapiva products. Bottomline? They helped.

Philips OneChef - Rs 19,995

Now, burning calories all day is very good, but until you take care of what you eat, things won't change the way they should. Eating all that junk that is greasy and deep-fried is quite unhealthy, and I don't think I have to remind you of that bit, but the problem is finding the right alternative. Something that truly helps you enjoy all those favourite delicacies. This is where I realised that the Philips OneChef is easily one of the best buying decisions anyone can make for their kitchen.

In The End

Now, it's time to answer the main question- did these 3 things really work? Well, I don't believe that there are any quick fixes in today's life, but with my decision to move naturally, eat smart, and recover properly, I took my mojo to another level. So, yes, they do work. Nike for my running, Philips OneChef for my plate, and Kapiva supplements for my recovery. In case you are looking to bring any positive difference into your life, then try them out too.

(Disclaimer: Himank Tripathi is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and the automotive world. Views shared here are personal.)