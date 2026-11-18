For 38-year-old Sean Little from Scotland, the excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is serious enough to warrant an entire week away from everyday responsibilities. Instead of planning a holiday or travelling somewhere, he wants to spend his time exploring the much-awaited game without interruptions from his family.

To make that possible, Little prepared a document titled the 'Grand Theft Auto VI Household Non-Interference Agreement'. His wife Natalie and their 13-year-old daughter Charlotte reportedly signed the agreement, which allows him seven days of uninterrupted gaming.

The contract specifically asks his family not to interrupt his gaming sessions with household requests, complaints or comments about how much time he spends playing. Even everyday remarks questioning his extended gaming hours have been prohibited under the arrangement.

How Much Did He Pay His Wife And Daughter To Play GTA 6?

Little has also put money into making sure the agreement works. He reportedly paid his wife €50 (approximately Rs 5,000) and his daughter €20 (around Rs 2,000) as signing fees.

That is not all. He increased his weekly contribution towards household expenses to €500 (approximately Rs 51,000) and provided Natalie with additional money to purchase snacks for the family.

He has even thought about avoiding household chores during his gaming marathon. Little purchased paper plates so that he would not have to worry about washing dishes.

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, he explained that the contract initially began as a joke for a TikTok video, but there is some truth behind his plans. He has also been preparing financially for the break by working weekends, putting in 13-hour shifts and saving extra money.

Why Is GTA 6 So Special For The 38-Year-Old Gamer?

Little's excitement comes after waiting approximately 13 years for the next instalment in the popular gaming franchise. He was in his mid-20s when GTA 5 arrived in 2013 and has remained a dedicated fan since then.

The Scottish gamer believes that growing older should not mean giving up the things one enjoys. He even joked that if the next instalment follows a similar release timeline, he could be 51 by the time GTA 7 arrives.

Interestingly, Little is not the only person making unusual arrangements ahead of GTA 6's release. A Spanish teacher, Juan Miguel Lopez, reportedly changed his academic schedule to give students more time to enjoy the game. According to an email shared on Reddit, he removed homework and assignment deadlines for the launch week and postponed an examination from November 23 to November 30.

The teacher reportedly wanted his students to experience the excitement he remembered from GTA 5's launch in 2013. However, he also reminded them to enjoy the gaming break responsibly and return to their regular academic commitments afterwards.