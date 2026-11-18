Mammootty and Dhanush's film 'OM - Operation Mole' is set for a global release on November 20 and is getting a fantastic response in advance booking. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for the blockbuster 'Amaran', the film's online booking started yesterday evening, with the first show scheduled for 6 AM.

The trailer of the film, released last week, is receiving a tremendous response. The trailer is still trending at number one and has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube. It hints at a technically sound film with a big canvas full of action and emotional moments. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela play the female leads. Binu George Alexander Productions has bagged the Kerala distribution rights. Mammootty's presence will draw the Malayalam audience to the theatres, and Dhanush's massive fan base is expected to bring in huge pre-sales, as indicated by the advance booking. Sai Abhyankar's music is another hype factor. The songs, trailer, and pre-release events have created huge hype on social media.

Mammootty plays a strong character named Burma Karthikeyan in the film. He is returning to play a major role in a Tamil film after a gap of almost seven years. Dhanush's character as the male lead remains a suspense. Sai Pallavi plays a CBI officer named Nithya Reddy. Sreeleela also plays a major role in the film. Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Renu Desai, Kalairani, and Sanjay Swaroop are the other prominent actors in the film.

The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and RTek Studios. Dhanush, Shraddha Agarwal, and Asmath Jagmag are the producers. Sai Abhyankar is the music director. Ezhil Arasan K is handling the cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is doing the editing. Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee are choreographing the action sequences. Producer Binu George Alexander has acquired the Kerala distribution rights. Dream Big Films is bringing OM to theatres in Kerala.