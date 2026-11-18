Cyclone Akvan Updates: Odisha has ramped up preparations for the catastrophic cyclonic storm Akvan, with over 50,000 people allegedly evacuated from vulnerable areas and 13 districts under red alert, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, November 18. The coming storm is likely to bring heavy rain and severe gusts to several sections of the state before making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on November 20.

As a preventive measure, railroad authorities modified the departure times of three trains planned to run on Thursday, November 19. The events come as the state administration ramps up evacuation operations, closes educational institutions in six districts, and assigns senior officials to manage the response.

13 districts are on red alert, with around 50,000 people evacuated.

CM Majhi said 13 districts had been placed under a red warning and that the administration had met with district collectors to coordinate readiness and response efforts. He made the comments after analysing the situation at the State Control Room in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

About 50,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas, including villages in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. The evacuation campaign is underway in both plains and hilly areas, with the state administration hoping to avoid deaths.

The state has identified over 3,000 cyclone shelters, 448 of which have been opened. The government has also mobilised administrative and emergency response teams, organised for alternate drinking water supplies, and stationed top officials in sensitive locations to oversee preparations.

CM Majhi said the storm was expected to bring heavy rain to various regions, with gusts of about 100 kmph. The effect might be particularly severe in southern Odisha and the coastal strip stretching to Balasore.

Schools and Anganwadi Centres Closed In Six Districts

As a precaution, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, in six districts from November 19 to November 21.

The districts impacted are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal. Employee leave has also been cancelled, and top officials have been deployed to susceptible regions to oversee preparedness and response efforts.

The Indian Navy and other agencies are working with the state administration to monitor the cyclone's path and prepare for any potential effect on the coast.

Three trains rescheduled due to Cyclone Akvan.

In preparation for Cyclone Akvan, railroad authorities have delayed three trains set to depart on Thursday, November 19. Passengers are urged to note the changed departure times.



Train No. 18046 Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express: Originally planned for 8:40 a.m., it will now depart at 3:40 p.m. on November 19.

Train Number 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express: The departure time has been changed from 3:55 pm to 5:55 pm on November 19.

Train No. 15227 SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express: Originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 a.m. on November 19, it will now depart at 8:30 a.m. on the same day. Passengers should check the current train status before departing for the station, as more operational modifications may be issued based on the cyclone's path.

When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cyclonic storm Akvan proceeded northward at roughly 5 kmph across the west-central and bordering central areas of the south Bay of Bengal for six hours, finishing at 11:30 p.m. on November 18. At the time, the storm was located around 480 kilometres southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 510 kilometres south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 560 kilometres east of Chennai, 600 kilometres south of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 660 kilometres south of Puri.

The IMD predicts that the cyclone would continue to move north-northwest, crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha beaches between Narsapur and Puri by midday on November 20. It is forecast to make landfall as a strong cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.

As the cyclone approaches the shore, Odisha's administration, disaster response agencies, and railroads continue to watch the situation and plan for any disruptions.