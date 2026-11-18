MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The presidents of China, the United States and Russia posed for a photo with other Asia-Pacific leaders on Thursday ahead of their first ever trilateral summit, billed by Beijing as talks about "world peace".

The three-way meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen comes with the war in Ukraine approaching the five-year mark.

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Trump, wounded by the midterm election debacle, is bogged down by his war with Iran, and an ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.

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The conclave has stoked fears that the three powerful men may seek to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example deciding the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Beforehand Trump and Xi were due to hold bilateral discussions expected to touch on trade ties and potentially common rules for AI under the cloud of the Nvidia spy scandal.

Beijing, Washington and Moscow have given different accounts of what they expect to discuss from the powwow on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Washington initially signalled that Ukraine was off the table, before Trump said the war would feature. Xi does not view the conflict as China's problem to solve.

The Kremlin has said that the agenda had not been finalised, but it would be hard to avoid discussing Ukraine at the meeting, which is set to last "no more than an hour".

Putin, largely shunned by Western powers since his 2022 full-scale offensive, told the APEC gathering on Wednesday that Western sanctions on his country had "failed".

"At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is... dialogue rather than ultimatums," he said.

China has said only that the trio will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Critics warned that the optics from the meeting will be damaging for the US president.

"Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Lavish welcome

Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

However, Beijing has long maintained that the United States and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

"Look, we have 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia has 3,800 nuclear weapons. China now has four or five hundred, but they're going to catch (up). You know, over a 10-year period, they're moving," Trump told Fox News.

Trump has said he is also eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though the latter is not present at the conference.

In a sign of the importance that China is placing on the trilateral summit, Xi gave Trump an extravagant welcome on Wednesday.

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, the Chinese leader personally received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and an air-force flyover.

It was the first time that China's paramount leader had welcomed a foreign dignitary in person for decades, and reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

"It's a friendship relationship. It's a respect relationship," Trump told Fox News from Shenzhen.

Xi "has never gone to the airport to meet somebody... It was a great respect, and I appreciate that. That's a big win for us. It's a big win for China too," Trump said.

'Serene authority'

"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations," Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

In contrast, Putin was welcomed at the airport by Cai Qi, China's fifth-ranked leader, in accordance with regular protocol.

Other world leaders at the APEC meeting include Japan's Sanae Takaichi, South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, Canada's Mark Carney and Australia's Anthony Albanese.

Takaichi, on her first visit to China since angering Beijing a year ago with comments about Taiwan, met Putin - with whom relations are also tense - on Wednesday, Tokyo said.

Despite their differences, all the leaders - including Putin - posed for the APEC "family photo" on Thursday in matching scarves.

Apart from the centrepiece trilateral, the group was also expected to discuss a range of other topics, including trade policy and artificial intelligence.

Xi opened the APEC leaders' meeting on Thursday with a call to "reduce barriers to trade and investment".

Analysts believe the day's events will be heavily scripted, but underline that the personalities may yet spring surprises.

"Typically, when Chinese leaders host meetings, every detail is nailed down and China's leader is positioned to project an air of serene authority and control," said Ryan Hass at the Brookings Institution.

"Given the other leaders involved though - Trump and Putin - there is only so much choreography that can be done to eliminate unexpected moments," Hass told AFP.

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