MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharvari is living a dream she's held on to since her days as an assistant director. In Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the actor stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, who takes on Rajshri Productions' iconic character Prem, returning to the big screen after 12 years.

Slated for a theatrical release on November 27, the film marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career.

Recommended For You

In this conversation, the actor opens up about why working with Barjatya was an opportunity she couldn't pass up, playing Purva, a modern Mumbai girl, her conscious decision to avoid being typecast, and her dream of working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What made you say yes to Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Was it the story, the character, or the director's vision?

How can you say no to a Sooraj Barjatya film? He is one of the biggest directors of Hindi cinema. He has a legacy of his own and a very distinct cinematic language. The kind of films he makes, I don't think anybody can make. Across generations, he has made people fall in love with his cinema, with his actors, with the stories. For me as an actor, being a part of a Sooraj Barjatya film was not an opportunity I would have ever said no to. So my main reason was to work with Sooraj sir.

But obviously as an actor, I always react to a script first. When I heard the script of this film, I was blown away by the concept. I was just excited to be a part of it, and to be directed by Sooraj sir.

While working with Sooraj Barjatya, did he change the way you approach a scene, or did he let you bring your own take?

What happens when you are working with Sooraj sir is that a certain environment gets created very naturally on a film set. I realised that a lot in retrospect, not in the moment. When you are working with Rajshri Productions, they just make a film set feel like home. There is a superpower that comes from Sooraj sir and it trickles down into everybody else - the technicians he has picked, the actors he has picked.

Invariably, you feel like you are working with your family. Somehow your natural instinct as an actor starts becoming like that. You transform naturally into the kind of characters he has written. You really start feeling that love for everybody, and it's not forced. Anything you force looks like acting on screen.

For the first time, it was truly his magic. Whether it was bringing food from home and everybody sitting and eating together like a potluck, or playing games when there was a break between two scenes - this is the kind of energy we naturally gravitated towards, and it translated onto the big screen.

Without giving away spoilers, tell us about your character. How is she different from your previous characters?

Purva is a girl from today's generation. She's from Mumbai. She lives in Walkeshwar. She's a news reporter. The best part about my character is that she lives with a family of six women. She absolutely loves her family, has responsibilities towards her family and towards herself.

What I really enjoyed about playing her is that she accurately represents today's girl. While we are all out there in the world creating our own space and demanding our own space, there is also a very internal responsibility that one has towards themselves and their family.

I think we will all resonate with this aspect of this girl, because before she falls in love and even after she falls in love, she continues to hold this core value system that she has for herself. She puts her family equally as important as the love she has for the boy, or even for his family.

A lot of girls will resonate because it doesn't happen that you suddenly give more importance to another person or another family. Girls are very different now. We come from a different generation. We would want to give the same amount of love in a marriage as when we are not in a marriage.

Was there any particular scene that you found emotionally or physically tough to do?

For me, the challenge was being a voice of today and having a mind of her own. This character is someone who speaks her heart. Even if it is a difference of opinion with an elder in the family, she will put forth her point. To do that most respectfully was the challenging part. Putting forth your point with respect will always be challenging. That is a challenge we may all face in our personal lives as well. To portray that on screen was definitely the challenging part.

You have done very different kinds of movies in a short time. Was it a conscious plan to avoid being typecast?

Yes, it definitely was a conscious decision. As an actor, I really like to live and breathe my character. I am constantly thinking about my character, even while I am prepping or shooting. I am obsessed with the work that I do. Even when I come home from a film shoot, I want to tell my parents everything that has happened, even enact a few scenes for them.

So every time I am done with a film, I want to do something different. I naturally want to get out of that space, and think about a different genre, different character, different body language, different era. It excites me as an actor, and it keeps me growing and keeps me hungry to learn more.

Early on, I realised I must showcase different skill sets whether it is performances, dances, the way I look in different films, the way I speak. That allowed me not to get typecast. It also gives me more opportunities for producers and directors to feel like, okay, Sharvari can do this and that and multiple different things.

I wanted to be in a place where I can be the top choice for any genre. I feel like that is a journey I am still on. I wouldn't say I have made it at all. I have only been swimming in this ocean for a very short amount of time. I really hope to get there.

Any lessons you have learned along the way that you are keeping with you very strongly?

That there is no substitute for hard work. I have realised that since I was an assistant director, up until my latest film. I have seen a few releases. Some have worked and some have not worked.

But what I have truly realised in those ups and downs is that there genuinely is no substitute for hard work. As an actor, even if sometimes films don't work, if you have worked hard in a film, you do get your fair share of appreciation. And that does lead to some amount of love from audiences, love from people in the industry, that allows you to then get your next film as well.

Unfortunately, the success or failure of a film is not in our hands. But as a person, if I know that I have worked hard, I can sleep peacefully at night. That is very important to me, because I can't then second guess, could I have done better? That regret I never want to live with.

Any dream role, director or co-star you are still waiting to work with?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have worked as an assistant director with sir, and every single day of me being an assistant director, I have only wanted to be in front of the camera. I was a fly on that wall.

Ever since that time, and it has been a couple of years since Bajirao Mastani, that dream just truly continues to stay in my heart. I feel with each film I am trying to reach a little closer to wanting to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Keeping my fingers crossed.

Jim Sarbh on acting with Naseeruddin Shah and the 'pleasurable torture' of the craft Exclusive: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Daldal', imposter syndrome and why she's done being hard on herself

ALSO READ