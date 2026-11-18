MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gamers around the world got their first taste of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on Wednesday, as critics heaped praise on one of the most anticipated video game releases ever.

The latest instalment of the crime franchise comes 13 years after the last full edition broke sales records and became one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time.

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The series lets players live out gangster fantasies, smash up cars and fight whoever they choose in a fictionalised US city populated by lowlifes, sex workers and thugs.

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GTA 6 launched first in New Zealand at midnight local time and is rolling out around the world as each market reaches midnight.

New Zealander Luke Starik was among the first to play, and his character did not last long. "Wasted already. First one, didn't survive long," he told AFP, laughing.

"This is one of the big things in my life...I've been playing GTA for such a long time," Riley Fennel, an Australian student visiting Tokyo, told AFP.

Review aggregator Metacritic gave the game a score of 99 out of 100.

A 42-year-old gamer wrote on a German-language Reddit forum that he had taken time off work to play all night. By 1.20 am, he was already in bed with a headache, still blown away by the game.

"Thirteen years ago, with a game like this, I'd have played until six in the morning," the gamer wrote.

In the game's official Reddit forum, people raved about improved interactive elements, such as being able to push a stranded ski jet back in the water.

"This is amazing!" one person wrote.

Analytics firm Omdia estimates GTA 6 could generate $3.2 billion in sales by the end of the year for studio Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive.

PlayStation briefly reported connection issues on its status page before services were restored.

'Taylor Swift of games'

In a review for The Verge titled "GTA VI does something impossible -- it lives up to the hype," Andrew Webster wrote that "the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it."

Social media users praised the graphics.

"There's one moment, no spoilers, where the light hits behind one of the characters just right, and I swore I was looking at a real human," wrote Reddit user No_Strike9652.

Before the release, Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, told AFP the game was an "outlier" in the entertainment industry.

"This is the Taylor Swift of video games," he said.

"The reach of the game is such that it will lead to a downstream effect on engagement on other entertainment services," such as streaming platforms, said Omdia analyst James McWhirter.

Many fans have taken time off to explore the fictional state of Leonida, which is modeled on Florida.

"I'm going to take four days off," said Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, who said he had been planning his first session "for a very long time."

Human resources platform Remote said it had seen a 32 per cent increase in leave requests worldwide for November 19.

Billed as bigger, better and more realistic than its predecessors, GTA 6 follows a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in Vice City, a crime-ridden city modelled on Miami.

The game received eight nominations on Tuesday for the Game Awards, the US ceremony honouring the year's best video games, which takes place on December 10.

Subversion and controversy

Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the game.

The studio delayed the launch twice after a 2022 hack in which stolen gameplay footage was posted online, and it was hit by another round of leaks last summer.

The series has long been accused of glorifying violence and crime. It has also become a pop culture symbol of subversion, known for mocking the flaws of American society.

Players can run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at police.

"It's a series that is famous for being always over the top in terms of its representation of violence and different forms of abuse or harassment, for its representations of gender," said Paolo Ruffino, a lecturer in digital cultures at King's College London.

"I don't expect to see necessarily major controversies unless there is something completely new," he added.

No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.

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