MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Cairo: An archaeological mission affiliated with the Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities has revealed an archaeological cemetery containing a large number of tombs and burials dating back to the end of the Late Period, the Ptolemaic Period, and the early Roman Period at the Abu Billo site in Monufia Governorate, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

The ministry said that the discovery includes a substantial collection of stone and pottery coffins, alongside the remains of several wooden coffins, vaulted tombs constructed of mudbrick, and another tomb built internally using limestone.

Egypt's antiquities ministry said that archaeologists were able to uncover several gold tongues, an earring, a gold necklace pendant, gold foil sheets, and scarabs.

They also found a large number of figurines in various shapes and sizes-some bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions-in addition to offering tables, small limestone statue heads, fragments of terracotta figurines depicting Isis-Aphrodite, and part of a fired-clay vessel lid shaped like Isis-Aphrodite seated atop a lotus flower nursing her child Harpocrates.

“The necropolis was most likely designated for burying middle-class members of society, with initial archaeological studies conducted on the discovered artifacts, stone and pottery coffins, and burials suggesting the necropolis dates to the early Ptolemaic Period-during the 3rd and 2nd centuries BCE-with some burials dating back to the end of the Late Period,” the ministry's statement read.

It pointed out that the significance of the discovery also stems from the necropolis's location within the archaeological zone of the ancient city of El-Tarrana (Terenuthis), situated at the eastern entrance of Wadi El Natrun, historically renowned for extracting natron salt used in mummification.

The excavations also revealed a surface layer containing hundreds of stone coffins-some missing their lids and others completely shattered due to prior looting and quarrying activities in the area.