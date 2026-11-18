MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Gold fell 3 percent on Wednesday to its lowest level in more than a year, as expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike boosted the dollar and Treasury yields.



Spot gold dropped to USD 3,736.06 per ounce, after hitting USD 3,734.76, its lowest since September 26, 2025. US December gold futures fell 3.2 percent to USD 3,739.



Silver fell 5.3 percent to USD 44.88 per ounce, its lowest since September 26, 2025.



Platinum dropped 4.6 percent to USD 1,363.50, its lowest since September 17, 2025, and is down 33 percent this year.



Palladium fell 2.6 percent to USD 945.95, its lowest since early November.