UNFPA Warns: The World Risks Letting The Next Generation Down
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young people have never been more educated, connected to information or aware of their rights. Yet for millions, the building blocks of adult life - a decent job, financial independence, a home, relationships, family and a say in their future - are becoming harder to secure.The 2026 State of World Population report, Succeeding Generations: Empowering young people to chart the future
Many young people are coming of age amid economic insecurity, conflict, climate change, rapidly changing technologies and widening inequality. For some, independence, partnership and parenthood are being pushed later and later. For others, poverty and crisis force adult responsibilities far too soon. In both cases it is a generation trying to build its future in conditions that too often constrain the choices available to them.
“Young people want independence, stable relationships, and many want children. But too often, economic insecurity, unaffordable housing, conflict and exclusion are putting those aspirations out of reach,” said Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA.“Our responsibility is to make sure their aspirations become real choices. That means investing in their health, education and economic opportunities. It means protecting their ability to make decisions about their own bodies and lives.”
The report demonstrates how historically high levels of education, unprecedented access to information, and major improvements in global health and human rights cannot guarantee a secure start in adult life, as economic insecurity, inequality and other destabilizing factors are stopping young people from shaping their own lives.
Climate change, conflict, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, and massive funding cuts to global health and development are all adding to the challenges.
These converging pressures are already shaping some of young people's most personal decisions. UNFPA's survey of more than 100,000 young adults across 73 countries and territories recently found that while they still want to find partners and have children, financial insecurity is making these milestones harder to realize: young adults are achieving independence from their parents in their late 20s, settling down in their 30s, and becoming parents as they near their 40.
When confronted by these challenges, young people are taking action: they are organizing in their communities, mobilizing online, taking legal action and joining public campaigns and protests. Young people consulted for the report were clear about what needs to change: they need better preparation for the future of work; decent opportunities to earn and become independent; protection of their bodily autonomy and reproductive choice; stronger health and social support; and a meaningful role in the decisions that will shape their lives.
The central message of Succeeding Generations is that global partners must do more to create the conditions that make life's milestones possible. Giving young people the health, security, opportunities and influence to shape their own lives is not only an investment in one generation - it will help determine the societies, economies and families that succeeding generations inherit.
You can access the UNFPA report Succeeding Generations: Empowering young people to chart the future here:
Key facts and figures from the 2026 State of World Population report:1 in 5 young people globally are not in employment, education or training. In low-income countries, 4 in 5 young adults do not have a secure paid job. Young women aged 15–24 are more than twice as likely as young men to be out of employment, education or training, while 49 per cent of young persons with disabilities are neither in school nor employed. Some 76 per cent of people younger than 30 surveyed by the UN Youth Envoy's Office said politicians do not listen to young people. The number of people aged 10–24 living within 50 kilometres of active conflict more than doubled from 164 million in 1990 to 340 million in 2022. Young people's aspirations include partnership and family formation (from UNFPA's survey of more than 100,000 internet-connected young people in 73 countries): 70 per cent said marriage was their ideal relationship arrangement. 91 per cent wanted at least one child. 73 per cent considered having a partner and children important life milestones. More than 40 per cent of survey respondents aged 35–39 who said marriage is ideal are unmarried. One quarter of 35–39-year-old respondents said they had fewer children than they would like for their age. Financial insecurity was the most commonly reported barrier to partnering (57 per cent of survey respondents) or having children (72 per cent of survey respondents). Survey respondents with the most optimistic outlook on the future intended to have 0.4 more children than the least optimistic respondents. Among 15–19-year-old girls who have had an intimate partner, nearly a quarter report ever having experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner. Mental health conditions now account for 19 per cent of the total disease burden among adolescents. Adults aged 30 and younger make up 19 per cent of the global population but hold just 2.8 per cent of parliamentary seats – and fewer than half of these seats are held by women. Official development assistance from OECD countries fell by 23 per cent in 2025 – the largest annual contraction on record. As international health and development financing contracts, as many as 22 million additional preventable deaths could occur, among people of all ages, by 2030.
Media contacts:
- Eddie Wright (New York): ... +1 917 931 2074 Zina Alam (New York): ... +1 212 297 2715
About UNFPA and the State of World Population Report:
UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, working to uphold the rights and choices of women, girls and young people across more than 150 countries and territories. It reaches millions of women, girls and young people with essential health services, protection from violence, and vital information about their bodies and rights. It also helps governments plan for changing demographics, to build inclusive and resilient societies.
The State of World Population report is UNFPA's annual flagship publication. Published yearly since 1978, it shines a light on emerging issues in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights, bringing them into the mainstream and exploring the challenges and opportunities they present for international development.CONTACT: Zina Alam UNFPA 2122972717...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment