MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Information lists the Physical AI data company at a valuation above $500 million, with revenue above $10 million

Key facts



The Information ranked Noitom Robotics No. 1 in the Asia category of its 2026 list of the 50 most promising startups, published Nov. 11.

The listing puts Noitom Robotics at a valuation above $500 million, with more than $50 million in equity funding and more than $10 million in revenue. Noitom Robotics produces the human data that robots learn from. It runs data factories in Shenzhen and Mountain View, California, and works with close to 100 companies across the Physical AI field.



SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noitom Robotics (NR), a data company for Physical AI, has been ranked No. 1 in the Asia category of The Information 50, The Information's annual list of the 50 most promising startups. The 2026 list was published on Nov. 11.









The list names the early-stage startups The Information judges most likely to become the most valuable in their categories. Selection is based on revenue, business model and growth prospects. Reporters gather the financial data from founders and investors. The listing puts NR at a valuation above $500 million, with more than $50 million in equity funding and more than $10 million in revenue.

"The Information ranks startups on revenue and growth," said Dr. Tristan Ruoli Dai, Founder and CEO of Noitom Robotics. "Last year, robotics teams asked for a thousand hours of human data. This year the same teams ask for hundreds of thousands. And they ask a second question: will the model learn from it? This ranking shows there is a business in answering both."

NR does not build robots. It produces the human data that robots learn from. The company captures human motion, object interaction and everyday behavior in precision capture studios and in real-world environments. It licenses the resulting datasets to robot makers and AI developers through ModalityNet (modalitynet.com).

NR was spun off in 2025, building on 13 years of motion capture expertise. It has more than 100 employees. It runs data factories in Shenzhen and Mountain View, California, and data capture operations in Taipei and Kuala Lumpur, and is exploring expansion into Mexico and Indonesia. It works with close to 100 companies across the Physical AI field.

The ranking follows a year of financing, product and research milestones:



November 2025. NR closed a Pre-A financing round led by Alpha Startups, with participation from MPCi, InnoAngel Fund, and other institutions.

December 2025. NR closed a Pre-A+ financing round led by Qiming Venture Partners, joined by Alpha Startups, MPCi, 5Y Capital, and others.

June 2026. Noitom Robotics officially launched ModalityNet alongside three flagship dataset products. Concurrently, the company closed a Pre-A++ round, oversubscribed by leading industrial funds-including the Beijing AI Industry Investment Fund (managed by Shunxi Capital), as well as existing shareholders.

August 2026. NR released HiPHI (High Precision Human Interaction), the open research subset of its HiPHI-MOV (Motion with Object and Vision) corpus, under the ModalityNet Open Research License (MORL) v1.0, free for research. HiPHI has passed 15,000 downloads across Hugging Face and NR's distribution partners. The full HiPHI-MOV corpus is licensed commercially through ModalityNet. November 2026. At the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL 2026) in Austin, NR presented three main-track papers, introduced ITW-Ego Plus, a new category of In-The-Wild (ITW) human data, and openly released the HiPHI-Hand dataset for research.



The Information 50 is available to The Information's subscribers at .

About Noitom Robotics

Noitom Robotics is a data company for Physical AI. We build the World Compiler - the infrastructure layer that transforms real-world human interaction into machine-learnable representations for embodied intelligence. Our implementation is ModalityNet (modalitynet.com), a large-scale, human-centric, omnimodal data substrate built on three complementary corpora: HiPHI-MOV (High Precision Human Interaction - Motion with Object and Vision), capturing high-fidelity whole-body motion and loco-manipulation; HiPHI-OM (High Precision Human Interaction - Omni-Manipulation), capturing omni-modal interaction including contact, force, tactile, and object-state signals; and ITW-EgoVision & Ego Plus (In-The-Wild), capturing natural human behavior at scale in unconstrained real-world environments. Together they address the core bottleneck of Physical AI - not data scarcity, but learnability - by using compact, fully structured corpora to make vastly larger, weakly structured data learnable. Our mission is simple: make the physical world learnable.

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