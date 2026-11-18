MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) A woman was killed after a speeding BMW car hit her while she was standing by the roadside in Mumbai's Bandra West area. The Bandra Police arrested the driver in connection with the fatal hit-and-run incident. However, the accused was subsequently granted bail by the court.

According to police, the accident took place at around 12:50 a.m. between November 16 and 17 on the Western Express Highway in Bandra West. The BMW, travelling at high speed, struck the woman standing on the roadside. The impact was so severe that she was thrown into the air before falling onto the road, sustaining fatal injuries.

Instead of stopping to help the injured woman or taking her to a hospital, the driver fled the spot along with his vehicle.

Following the incident, Bandra Police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Taking the matter seriously, the police launched an investigation through their crime detection team. CCTV footage from cameras installed near the accident site and along the highway was thoroughly examined. With the help of technical surveillance and eyewitness accounts, the police managed to identify and trace the accused.

The accused was identified as Parag Kuvarsingh Chheda (50), a jeweller and resident of Santacruz West. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the court for remand. The court initially remanded him to judicial custody. However, following a bail application filed by his lawyers and subsequent proceedings, he was granted bail.

The police have identified the woman who lost her life in this horrific accident. The deceased's family members have been located and have officially identified the body. The deceased's name is Fatima Nasir Khan (45), a resident of Kurla West.