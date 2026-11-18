India Economic Growth To Moderate To 7.2 Percent In 2027 Says Report

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 7.2 per cent in 2027, while inflation could rise above market expectations to 5.7 per cent, prompting further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The investment bank expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to ease from an estimated 7.9 per cent in 2026, but remain strong, supported by an emerging recovery in private sector investment.

“Growth should moderate in CY27E, but still stay strong, at 7.2%,” Goldman Sachs said in its report. The report projects consumer price inflation to increase to 5.7 per cent in 2027, from an estimated 4.6 per cent in 2026. The higher inflation outlook is attributed to possible weather disruptions linked to El Niño and elevated input costs. Goldman Sachs expects the inflationary pressure to lead to further monetary tightening, with the repo rate projected to rise to 6.25 per cent by the end of 2027, from 5.75 per cent at the end of 2026.

The report also expects the Indian rupee to stabilise at around 96 against the US dollar over the next 12 months. It said the worst of the pressure on the currency was likely over, with support expected from robust services exports, remittances and improving capital flows.“Worst is likely over for the INR, supported by robust services exports, remittances, and improved capital flows,” the report said.

On the growth front, Goldman Sachs said investment activity was showing signs of improvement, with capital expenditure growth among NSE 500 companies accelerating to 17 per cent year-on-year in 2026, its second-highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by utilities, energy, automobiles, capital goods and materials. The report also pointed to improving corporate performance, with companies in the MSCI India index excluding commodities recording 16 per cent profit growth and 21 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter.

Goldman Sachs expects corporate earnings growth to strengthen to 15 per cent in both 2027 and 2028, supported by domestic demand and a gradual recovery in private investment. However, it cautioned that higher input costs could weigh on profit margins, even as demand conditions improve.