BMC Demolishes Dilapidated Musafirkhana Building in Mumbai Bhendi Bazaar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive at the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar amid heavy police deployment at the site. Mumbai DCP South Zone 1 Maneesh Kalwaniya said adequate security arrangements had been made and the demolition operation was proceeding peacefully.

Speaking to ANI, Kalwaniya said, "The BMC has been carrying out operations here since this morning, and all necessary safety precautions have been taken. The entire BMC team, including the engineering department and other relevant units, is present on-site. Adequate police personnel have also been deployed, and the demolition is proceeding in a peaceful manner; there are no issues at the moment." "To ensure proper security across the entire surrounding area and to prevent any untoward incidents, an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed," he added.

The demolition drive comes after the BMC issued a notice concerning the Musafirkhana building, including the mosque located on the premises, and directed demolition within the stipulated period. On Wednesday, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, addressing people gathered at the site, said that legal efforts were being made to seek relief against the demolition notice. Pathan said that a two-day period, November 18 and 19, had been given for the demolition, adding that advocate Yusuf Bagwala, who is handling the case concerning the local mosque, had engaged counsel to make an urgent mention before the Chief Justice's court at 11 am on Thursday, seeking a stay on the demolition notice.

"We hope that Insha'Allah, tomorrow we will get relief from here. We will get it, a stay on the notice. After that, whatever the further reaction is, we will bring it before you," Pathan told ANI. Pathan also said that religious scholars had held discussions on the issue and met representatives of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), the developers involved in the area, to discuss the way forward. "The respected Ulema have discussed amongst themselves how to resolve this issue. So they had a meeting with the SBUT, who are the developers here. So, things have been discussed with them; now what to do next, we will see all that. Tomorrow we will see what the High Court's decision is; after that the Ulema will declare, and the public here will decide," he said.

Emphasising that the matter should be dealt with through legal channels, the AIMIM leader urged the authorities to follow the law and avoid any illegal action. "Our belief is that once there was a mosque, Insha'Allah it will remain until Doomsday, and all of us who have gathered here for the mosque, it is the house of Allah; no one has any caste or selfish interest in it, but we want the government to take whatever steps it takes within the limits of the law, and not do anything illegal," he said. He further urged the authorities to avoid what he described as "bulldozer politics" and allow the matter to be taken to the appropriate court. "There should be no work. Bulldozer politics should not happen. Everyone has the right; permission should be granted to go to the proper court. The Maharashtra Gazette's provision of giving a 15-day time should be followed. It is Justice Gavai's judgment; it should be followed. This is what we want through you regarding the BMC. They should act by following it," Pathan said.