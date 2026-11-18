Trump Meets Xi and Putin at Historic APEC Summit in Shenzhen Today

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism ahead of a first-of-its-kind three-way summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, framing the unprecedented gathering on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as a chance to explore shared opportunities.

Speaking in Shenzhen, where world leaders have convened for the annual economic forum, Trump highlighted the significance of the upcoming sit-down, the first trilateral meeting ever held between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia. "One year ago, we brokered a historic agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, which has allowed countless people to return to their homes," he said. "And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that," he added.

The US President also struck a note of warning on Artificial Intelligence saying that the US was opposed to any form of regulation of the sector. "The United States is also proud to be the world leader in Super Intelligence... We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI - and we won't allow that to happen," he said.

On Thursday, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and greeted them with a handshake before joining fellow world leaders at the summit for a group photo. At the historic trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the three leaders are expected to discuss nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The developments unfolded as the three major powers stepped up diplomatic engagements in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with Xi and Putin holding bilateral discussions ahead of Trump's arrival in China for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. During their meeting, Xi and Putin reaffirmed the stability of their bilateral relationship and their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order amid mounting international uncertainties.

Emphasising the strength of the partnership, Xi said China-Russia relations "stand as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain", while calling on both countries to adopt a long-term strategic outlook to bring greater stability and certainty to global affairs. Putin, meanwhile, said Russian-Chinese political cooperation remained constructive despite the challenging international situation "Russian-Chinese political cooperation is working favourably and constructively in a difficult political situation," Putin stated. "We are committed to constructive approaches to form a fairer multipolar world order," he added.

According to Russian media reports, Putin and Xi continued their discussions over a working breakfast in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with both leaders stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and advancing multipolarisation. Putin said the Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remained stable and on a positive footing, while Xi called on both countries to shoulder greater responsibilities as major powers. "We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said. He also called for deeper all-round cooperation, saying the relationship had brought greater stability and certainty to an increasingly turbulent world.

Xi further described Russia-China ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. Putin said that "tools of economic coercion" were increasingly becoming a thing of the past, arguing that countries were seeking greater sovereignty and independence amid changes in the global economic and geopolitical landscape. "The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening a fairer, more democratic and equal world order," he said, referring to developments across the Asia-Pacific region. He criticised attempts by formerly dominant powers to restrict the development of countries demonstrating economic progress, arguing that such measures ran contrary to fair competition and could undermine their own interests. Putin also acknowledged that tariffs, export restrictions and sanctions continued to affect economic development. "But they are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition," he added.

Against this backdrop, Putin expressed expectations of "great use" from the forthcoming trilateral summit involving the Chinese, Russian and American Presidents, scheduled for Thursday. The summit is also taking place at a sensitive moment for international arms control, following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year. Washington has sought to bring Beijing into broader nuclear reduction discussions, although China has traditionally resisted direct negotiations, pointing to the considerably larger nuclear arsenals maintained by the United States and Russia. Beijing has characterised the proposed trilateral engagement as being of "ground-breaking significance", aimed at safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major powers. (ANI)