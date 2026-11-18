Bigg Boss Telugu 10 takes a dramatic turn as Mukesh and Trigun become dictators in the house. Their new powers bring fresh rules, a shift in control and the possibility of more clashes among contestants.

On day 73, Bigg Boss has assigned the game "Ticket to Finale" to the house members. In this game, Bigg Boss has decided Trigun and Mukesh as the dictators. Whoever wins this game will get an opportunity to enter into Ticket to Finale.

Bigg Boss asks the two dictators (Trigun and Mukesh) to play a colour splashing game. They have to splash as much colours on each others t shirts as possible within the time starting from the starting buzzer till the ending. The one getting maximum colours on the shirt will be eliminated. Mukesh wins this game after 3 rounds, and therefore gets an advantage in the dictatorship. He gets to select 6 members of his choice to be part of his team. Thus, he selects Varshini, Ram Prasad, Naresh, Aman, Sudheer and RK to be his team members.

Other members of the house form the other team. Now, members in the team must respect their dictators, give compliments to them and follow their instructions. Members of the other team are Neethu, Shivakumar, Debjani and Vamsi. Trigun's team wins in the next task. As a result Trigun gets an opportunity to eliminate 1 member from Mukesh's team. Trigun states that Sudheer has been eliminated because he was biased as the sanchalak. However, Trigun adds that he wanted to eliminate Varshini, but Sudheer tried to manipulate as the referee and so he was eliminated.