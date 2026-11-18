MENAFN - Gulf Times) Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Sufaraa Ahdaf Al Tanmia Al Mustadama (SDG Ambassadors) Centre for Education and Consultations to support two youth programmes designed to make space science, and satellite engineering engaging, practical and accessible. The collaboration reflects Es'hailSat's Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to education, innovation and community engagement, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the agreement, Es'hailSat will sponsor Es'hailSat Workshop Project, comprising two programmes to be delivered during November and December 2026:

Stories from Orbit 2026 - a Space Science and Satellite Engineering Story writing & Design Challenge that will engage 20 young ambassadors working in pairs to create 10 illustrated science storybooks and corresponding simplified educational 3D satellite models.

Orbit Makers 2026 - a Satellite Design & 3D Printing Hackathon for 30-40 young participants, who will work in teams to define satellite missions, develop 3D designs, build educational satellite prototypes and present their concepts at a final showcase.

The programmes will combine workshops, interactive sessions and demonstrations with practical outputs, including illustrated books, educational satellite models and team presentations. Training content will be jointly reviewed to support scientific accuracy and alignment with the programmes' educational objectives. The initiative is principally aligned with SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Noora Mohammed Bohindi, director of Corporate Communications at Es'hailSat said,“This agreement extends our commitment beyond connectivity by helping young people explore how space science, and satellite technology supports communities, industries and sustainable development. Through creative storytelling, engineering design and hands-on learning, we want participants to build confidence, curiosity and a clearer understanding of the opportunities available in the space and satellite sector.”

Iman Alobaidi, co-founder and managing director of the SDG Ambassadors Centre said,“Our partnership with Es'hailSat gives young people the opportunity to connect the Sustainable Development Goals with real-world science, technology and creativity. By combining storytelling, satellite design and hands-on prototyping, these programmes will encourage participants to turn ideas into practical solutions, work collaboratively and see themselves as active contributors to Qatar's sustainable future.”

Qatar Satellite Company SDG Ambassadors Corporate Social Responsibility