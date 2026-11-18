MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Public Relations and Communications Department has organised a field visit to Al Thakhira Nature Reserve, with the participation of 60 students from Abdullah bin Ali Al Misnad Preparatory School for Boys.

The visit aimed to raise environmental awareness among students and introduce them to the importance of coastal ecosystems and their role in preserving biodiversity in Qatar. The visit included an educational tour of the reserve, during which students learned about mangrove trees, their environmental characteristics, and their role in protecting coastlines and providing natural habitats for marine life and birds. They were also introduced to the importance of mangroves in absorbing and storing carbon, thereby helping mitigate the effects of climate change. Accordingly, the students received an explanation of the environmental significance of Al Thakhira Nature Reserve and the guidelines visitors should follow when exploring nature reserves.

Al Thakhira Nature Reserve biodiversity coastal ecosystems