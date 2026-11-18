Arabian Falcons FC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arabian Falcons FC has today announced that Hamdan Al Kamali, one of the most recognisable names from the golden era of Emirati football,

has joined the club to lead its academy. It is the former UAE international's first role off the pitch.

Born in Abu Dhabi in 1989, Hamdan joined Al Wahda's academy at the age of seven and went on to spend 14 seasons with his boyhood club, winning the President's Cup and the League Cup. In 2012, he became the first Emirati footballer on the books of a top European club, joining Olympique Lyonnais on loan.

That summer, he marshalled the UAE defence at the London Olympics, the country's first ever Olympic football tournament. With more than 50 caps for the

UAE, he lifted the 2013 Gulf Cup and played at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, where the UAE finished third.

Hamdan joins at the invitation of club president Ailan Al Mheiri, his friend of 15 years. Together, they want to give young players the same start Hamdan had - and to build a club that produces champions in the UAE who go on to play, and represent the country, around the world.

Hamdan Al Kamali, Director of Regional Development, said: "For the first time, I am taking on an administrative role, at Arabian Falcons, with my brother and friend, the club president. It's a beautiful mission. It's a dream come true to unite in this mission to transform the UAE's next generation of talent.”

"My message to young players is that everything is possible. You can go far, and everything is in place for you to do it. But you have to set yourself a target. You have to set a specific goal while you're young, something you want to reach. Thank God, the UAE has produced great players, star players who have reached the world stage. I promise to look after the academy players and the youth players at Arabian Falcons."

Ailan Al Mheiri, President of Arabian Falcons FC, said: "Hamdan, you've lit up our team. We're so happy to have you with us. Our future is the next generation of champions, from the UAE. We see the potential in young people today, and we are here to foster their growth to the global stage.

"For the players joining our club, we want to see them playing outside the United Arab Emirates: champions growing here, going abroad and representing us. That is the most important thing we want to achieve with these players."

The academy is open to young players of every nationality, in a country that is home to more than 200 of them. Arabian Falcons now runs five teams - a Second Division side, a Third Division side, and under-15, under-12 and under-11 teams - with a coaching staff drawn from the UK, the UAE and around the world.

The club is also expanding that coaching team. Arabian Falcons is recruiting academy and youth development coaches from around the world to relocate to Dubai on full-time, two-year contracts, with furnished accommodation, a sponsored UAE employment visa and medical insurance included.

Applicants need a UEFA C Licence or higher, an AFC coaching certificate and experience in academy or youth football. Shortlisted coaches will take part in a practical assessment at the club's UK Coaching Showcase from 17 to 19 November, with offers made on 26 November.

Applications close on Monday 23 November.

Hamdan added: "Today, here in the UAE, we have more than 200 nationalities. Football is developing, and everyone aspires to become a professional footballer. My message to everyone is that the doors are open for you to join Arabian Falcons. We will give you everything you need to feel at ease, on and off the pitch."

Ailan added: "We want people from everywhere, global champions, so the world can say they graduated from a UAE club. We are all one team at the end of the day. There is no hierarchy. Our leadership is player-focused. We are all united to represent the United Arab Emirates: one team, one family. And we need to win this season."

Arabian Falcons FC, based in Dubai, is a rising club under ambitious new ownership, transformed in recent years from a community-focused side into a serious football project with a long-term ambition of continental competition and a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Led on the pitch by manager Jonjo Shelvey, the club's connected football pathway spans Arabian Falcons Academy for players aged six to sixteen, the Path to Pro programme for players aged 17 and over, and the First Team's push for promotion in the UAE Second Division. A behind-the-scenes documentary continues to follow the club throughout the season.

HAMDAN AL KAMALI: QUICK FACTS

● Born: Abu Dhabi, 1989

● Clubs: Al Wahda (14 seasons, from the academy aged seven), Olympique Lyonnais

(loan, 2012), Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr, Dibba Al Hisn

● International: 50+ caps for the UAE

● Honours: 2013 Gulf Cup winner; President's Cup and League Cup with Al Wahda

● Tournaments: London 2012 Olympian; 2015 AFC Asian Cup (third place)

● A first: First Emirati footballer at a top European club (Lyon, 2012)

● Recognition: Ranked No. 10 in The National's greatest UAE players (2015)

Follow Arabian Falcons FC: @arabianfalconsfcae

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