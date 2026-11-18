MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DiaGen Earns 630,000 Share Equity Stake in Nasdaq:MEDS Equivalent to 9.9% of the Company valued currently at over USD $400,000

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DIAGEN AI, INC. PARTNERS WITH DATAMEDS AI (NASDAQ:MEDS) TO DISCOVER NOVEL CANCER TARGETS AND DEVELOP ANTICANCER PEPTIDESCooperation Between CLIA-Certified Cancer Diagnostics Laboratory and Canadian Tech-Bio Company Will Allow DiaGen's Artificial Intelligence Models to Interrogate World's Largest Primary Tumor BiobankDiaGen gains access to 70,000+ primary tumor biobank, including world's largest gynecologic cancer biopsy repository, for therapeutic target discovery/validationDiaGen Earns 630,000 Share Equity Stake in Nasdaq:MEDS Equivalent to 9.9% of the Company valued currently at over USD $400,000Fifteen anticancer peptides (ACPs) being leveraged for target identification and comparator for AI-enabled in silico small molecule candidate library creationIn vitro proof-of-concept for DiaGen's ACPs established in breast cancer cell lines, including triple negative breast cancer, with potential applications in additional tumor types to be evaluated under the partnership based on the pioneering research co-authored by DiaGen Chief AI Officer Mohit Pandey, Ph.D., published in Nature CommunicationsHelomics biobank allows for primary tumor therapeutic candidate screening and target engagement confirmation in GI cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcomas and uterine cancerVancouver, BC. and Tampa, Fla– Wednesday, November 18, 2026 -DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen" or "DiaGen”), a Vancouver-based AI-driven tech-bio company with proprietary AI tools and platforms for small molecule and peptide discovery, has entered into a cancer target discovery and drug candidate optimization partnership with DataMeds AI, Inc. (“DataMeds SI,”“DataMEDS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRxTM artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChainTM blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform. The reasearch and development partnership will begin at its wholly-owned subsidiary Helomics, Inc.(Helomics), a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory.Helomics maintains one of the world's largest repositories of primary tumor specimens (the“Helomics Biobank”) with over 70,000 tumor biopsies, including more than 50,000 gynecologic cancer samples, amassed over nearly three decades. Helomics has also developed proprietary cell painting and patient-tumor derived 3D spheroids that represent a test matrix that preserves tumor stroma and correlates to its 2D platform with associated drug response data (commercially available, insurance reimbursed ChemoFxAssay chemotherapy selection laboratory developed test), allowing for a unique high throughput testing approach. By introducing tumor heterogeneity at pre-clinical stages leveraging primary tumor features, Helomics hopes to inform better drug response predictions to enable the selection of drug/tumor combinations and increase the probability of clinical success.The companies will initially focus on the validation of fifteen cytotoxic peptides identified using the methodology published in Nature Communications and implemented in DiaGen's CYPRESS platform that have already achieved in vitro proof of concept in breast cancer cell lines, including triple negative breast cancer cell lines (the“DiaGen Peptides”), and, in published testing, were at least 5.5-fold less toxic to normal human blood cells than to the cancer cells. The mechanism of action of the DiaGen Peptides has not yet been established. The companies will work jointly to elucidate the mechanism, test the peptides on primary tumors from the Helomics Biobank and protect the intellectual property created from the resulting discoveries. The DiaGen Peptides were identified based on the pioneering research of DiaGen Chief AI Officer Mohit Pandey, Ph.D., published in Nature Communications.“Being able to access this robust primary tumor biobank and Helomics' proprietary capabilities to identify new therapeutic targets and leverage our proprietary BLACKCOMB artificial intelligence chemical drug discovery platform to design the best candidates for human clinical development is a transformative opportunity for DiaGen,” said Dr. Mohit Pandey, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) of DiaGen.“Building upon the foundational methodologies in my recent peer-reviewed research in Nature Communications, we know that the only way for artificial intelligence companies in the biotechnology space to truly differentiate themselves is to train their models on unique, high-dimensional biological data in areas of high unmet medical need. With this agreement, DiaGen is gaining access to an untapped resource of real-world tumor data upon which to build a novel intellectual property portfolio together with Helomics.”Under the terms of the agreement, DiaGen and Helomics will collaborate to perform therapeutic target discovery research and development activities to identify novel breast cancer therapeutic target(s) and evaluate the therapeutic potential of the DiaGen Peptides on primary breast cancer biopsies, including triple negative breast cancer. Upon discovery of the DiaGen Peptides' therapeutic target(s), the companies will work to identify whether this novel mechanism of action is applicable to other cancers in the Helomics Biobank, including GI cancer, brain cancer, head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcomas, and uterine cancer. Helomics and DiaGen will jointly own the intellectual property created from this target discovery exercise. DiaGen will create a library of drug candidates leveraging its BLACKCOMB artificial intelligence small molecule design platform. Helomics will perform pre-clinical in vitro cell line and primary tumor validation activities to identify the small molecules most suitable for therapeutic development and work together with DiaGen to confirm candidate selection in breast cancer animal models. The companies plan to work to partner the novel cancer drug target(s) and therapeutic candidate(s) with pharmaceutical partners or launch a joint venture to fund their further development.As part of the agreement, the companies will consummate a share exchange in which DataMEDS will issue 630,000 common shares to DiaGen, (equivalent to 9.9 percent of DataMEDS common shares outstanding as of the date of the agreement) and DiaGen will issue 9.9 percent of its fully diluted common shares outstanding to DataMEDS in consideration. DataMEDS will contribute up to 50 percent of the compute expenses incurred under the agreement in furtherance of research milestones, sourced primarily from its existing compute spend. DiaGen will contribute the cash for the hard costs of the wet lab experiments conducted under the agreement per milestone benchmarks as they are achieved and funded. The total value associated with the transaction is expected to be $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions through completion of project milestones and target validations to a lead therapeutic drug candidate with animal proof of concept in models of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer, and in vitro proof of concept in up to thirteen cancer types.“We are excited to have identified our first partner that begins the process of monetizing the unique resources in our lab and will help us unlock the tremendous value resident in one of the world's largest curated biobanks while also allowing us to participate in the long-term value creation of biotechnology drug discovery,” said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.“Helomics is also now open to establish new practicing oncologist relationships for its commercially available ChemoFxAssay, as well as re-activate historical relationships, which will help us continue to grow the size and diversity of the Helomics Biobank. Partnering with DiaGen lets us contribute to the creation of groundbreaking new therapies that can improve the standard of care for patients with cancer while allowing us to participate in the value of the new intellectual property created leveraging our unique resources.”The global cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow from $212.58 billion in 2026 to $501.07 billion by 2035, according to Precedence Research. The value of validated artificial intelligence derisked targets is expected to be up to $28 billion according to McKinsey.For more information about DataMeds AI or Helomics, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at... or at 212-805-3024.For more information about DiaGen AI Inc., please reach out to us at...Or, please visitAbout DiaGen AI Inc.:Headquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc. is developing a diverse pipeline of AI-powered tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, diagnostics, and delivery. Using its proprietary generative AI Blackcomb and Cypress Protocols, DiaGen aims to de-risk, accelerate, and create value across the global traditional SME drug discovery sector, advancing precision medicine and impacting global human longevity. DiaGen's research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the premier machine learning conference, and the company is a graduate of the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Washington among other world-wide partnerships.About DataMEDS AIDataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRxTM artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChainTM blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFxAssay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at .About Helomics CorporationHelomics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), operates a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology. Its flagship ChemoFxAssay tests a patient's live tumor cells against a panel of chemotherapy agents to give oncologists patient-specific information to help inform treatment decisions in gynecologic cancers. ChemoFx is billed under CPT codes 81535 and 81536. Through Predictive Oncology, its Cancer Biomarker Super Intelligence (SI) division, Helomics combines a large annotated biobank of tumor samples, from over 130 tumor types, with artificial intelligence and multi-omic data. It uses these to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners predict tumor response and speed up oncology drug discovery and development. The ChemoFx Assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit .DataMEDS AI, Inc. Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: Helomics' ability to perform the research program with Diagen and to receive payments of up to $1.5 million, which depend on program milestones and on Diagen's continued funding of the program; whether the program will identify any novel therapeutic target, or whether any drug candidate evaluated will advance to clinical development; the amount and timing of any royalties or other future payments, which depend on further agreements, successful clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization by Diagen or others, and may never be received; the size, characteristics and continued growth of the Helomics biobank, and the scope of patient consents and IRB approvals governing research use of samples and data; compliance with data privacy, security and use restrictions; Helomics' ability to grow ChemoFx testing volumes, oncologist relationships and reimbursement; Helomics' ability to establish additional biopharmaceutical and artificial intelligence partnerships; competition from other biobanks, contract research organizations and data providers; the accuracy of third-party market size estimates; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.DiaGen AI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to DiaGen AI, Inc.'s (the Company”) plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company's ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company's technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.DataMEDS AI Investor Contact...###

Brian Keane

Diagen Ai Inc.

+1 201-736-3590

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DIAGEN AI, INC. PARTNERS WITH NASDAQ:MEDS TO DISCOVER NOVEL CANCER TARGETS & DEVELOP ANTI-CANCER PEPTIDE PIPELINE News Provided By Diagen AI Inc November 18, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Science, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional...



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