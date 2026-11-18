Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Fast-Tracks Badja Project Scoping Study And Fieldwork Underway
Catalina Fast-Tracks Badja Project Scoping Study and Fieldwork Underway Perth, Nov 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) announced that it has engaged Minecomp Pty Ltd (Minecomp) to recommence the Scoping Study on the Badja Gold Project (Badja or the Project) in Western Australia's Mid-West. This fieldwork is scheduled to commence ahead of the Company's maiden drilling program at the Project.
The two workstreams follow the Company's announcement of the Badja Project acquisition on 10 November 2026. This work reflects Catalina's focus on advancing the Project quickly on two fronts: growing the high-grade resource at Gnows Nest and assessing the Project's economics.
Highlights
- Badja Scoping Study advances, Minecomp engaged to recommence the first economic assessment of the Project
- Badja's current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is 90,358oz Au (1.11Mt at 2.52 g/t Au), including 82,208oz Au Indicated (JORC 2012)
- Fieldwork to commence shortly with surveying and pegging of drill pads at Gnows Nest ahead of earthworks.
- All Programs of Work (POW) are approved
- Drilling scheduled to commence in January 2027, targeting extensions of the high grade Gnows Nest lode below the historical workings, where previous drilling returned:
o 13m @ 13.73 g/t Au from 39m, including 2m @ 76.24 g/t Au from 43m (18GNRC048);
o 3m @ 42.18 g/t Au from 77m, including 2m @ 61.11 g/t Au from 78m (21GNRC138); and
o 2m @ 11.43 g/t Au from 208m, including 1m @ 15.68 g/t Au from 208m (21GNRC232).
- Scoping Study and drilling to run in parallel, with drilling results to feed directly into the study's mine design.
Managing Director, Jade Smith, commented:
"We told the market we would move quickly at Badja, and we are. Within days of announcing the acquisition, the Scoping Study is back underway, our team is on the ground and we are cleared to drill.
Minecomp knows Badja well, so we are not starting from scratch. Engaging them lets us build on work already done and get to results sooner.
Gnows Nest was mined at more than 20 grams per tonne, and drilling has shown that the lode continues below the old workings. Its high-grade core is where Minecomp's work starts, and our January program is designed to test its extensions at depth. Every metre we drill will feed straight into the study, and shareholders can expect steady news flow from here. We're also expecting upside in the poorly drilled 'low grade' zone, which will materially benefit project economics with only modest upside."
SCOPING STUDY - BUILDING ON EXISTING WORK
Minecomp was previously engaged on the Badja Gold Project and completed preliminary mining assessment work, including open pit and underground optimisation. Catalina has engaged Minecomp to recommence the Scoping Study from that existing work, allowing the study to progress efficiently.
The Scoping Study will build on the Project's JORC 2012 MRE of 90,358oz Au (1.11Mt at 2.52 g/t Au), of which 82,208oz Au is classified as Indicated. The study's initial focus is the Gnows Nest deposit, which hosts an Indicated MRE of 59,551oz Au (428,762t at 4.32 g/t Au). As previously reported, the high-grade core of the Gnows Nest Mineral Resource, being the portion above a 1 g/t Au cut-off, grades 7.13 g/t Au (0.25Mt). The study will also assess the Monte Cristo deposit, which hosts an Indicated MRE of 22,657oz Au (492,805t at 1.43 g/t Au).
The study will assess:
- open pit and underground mining options, with an initial focus on the Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo deposits;
- processing pathways, including toll treatment and ore sale options at regional processing facilities within trucking distance of the Project;
- preliminary mine design, scheduling, and capital and operating cost estimates; and
- infrastructure, approvals and environmental requirements to support development.
The Scoping Study is expected to be completed in Q2 2027.
FIELDWORK UNDERWAY - CLEARED TO DRILL
Catalina's field team will deploy to site in the week beginning 23 November 2026 to survey and peg drill pads and access tracks at Gnows Nest. This work will define pad locations ahead of earthworks, which are scheduled in December 2026.
All Programs of Work required for the planned drilling have been approved by the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration, and the Project is cleared to drill.
JANUARY 2027 DRILLING PROGRAM - TARGETING HIGH GRADE EXTENSIONS AT GNOWS NEST
Drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2027. The program of approximately 17 RC and diamond holes for 4,365m is designed to:
- Test extensions of the high-grade Gnows Nest lode below the historical workings, where the lode remains open at depth;
- Test strike extensions beyond the current MRE;
- Infill areas most relevant to the Scoping Study's mine design; and
- Provide fresh material for metallurgical testwork and oriented diamond core for geotechnical assessment.
Gnows Nest produced 27,925oz of gold at a recovered grade of 21.85 g/t Au between 1923 and 1941. Drilling by previous explorers intersected high-grade mineralisation beneath the historical workings, highlighting the potential for extensions at depth.
Exploration Target
The January program is the first phase of an aggressive campaign to test the Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo Exploration Target of ~0.8-1.7Mt @ 4.4-5.7 g/t Au for approximately 109,000303,000oz of contained gold. Initial drilling prioritises the Gnows Nest depth and strike xtensions, which make up the largest share of the Exploration Target, with the Monte Cristo depth extensions to be tested in subsequent phases.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target is separate from, and additional to, the existing Mineral Resources, and does not constitute a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.
PROJECT BACKGROUND
Badja Gold Project - Overview
Badja lies in the Yalgoo Mineral Field of Western Australia's Mid-West, approximately 110km south-west of Mount Magnet and within 100km of multiple gold processing plants. Access is via the Great Northern Highway and the Geraldton-Mount Magnet Road.
The Project covers approximately 39km2 across two granted Mining Leases, one Mining Lease application and three Exploration Licences. It hosts four gold deposits - Gnows Nest, Monte Cristo, Flying Emu and Water Tank - together with several additional exploration prospects.
Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)
Badja hosts a combined Indicated and Inferred JORC 2012 MRE of 90,358oz Au (1.11Mt at 2.52 g/t Au) across four deposits. The Project includes the historically mined Gnows Nest deposit, where high-grade mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth, together with the Monte Cristo, Flying Emu and Water Tank deposits.
Gnows Nest - High-Grade Historic Mine and First Drilling Priority
Gnows Nest is an historic underground gold mine and the first target for Catalina's drilling. The deposit sits on granted tenure, including granted Mining Lease M59/739 at the centre of the deposit and Exploration Licence E59/2315, with Mining Lease application M59/798 lodged over the broader deposit area. The mine produced approximately 27,925oz of gold at an average recovered grade of 21.85 g/t Au, and drilling by previous explorers has since returned high grade gold both within and below the old workings.
Standout historical drill intersections at Gnows Nest include:
- 13m @ 13.73 g/t Au from 39m, including 2m @ 76.24 g/t Au from 43m (18GNRC048);
- 3m @ 42.18 g/t Au from 77m, including 2m @ 61.11 g/t Au from 78m (21GNRC138);
- 9m @ 11.67 g/t Au from 47m, including 5m @ 20.70 g/t Au from 47m (GNRC026);
- 7m @ 10.12 g/t Au from 131m, including 1m @ 40.38 g/t Au from 131m (22GNRC239); and
- 2m @ 11.43 g/t Au from 208m, including 1m @ 15.68 g/t Au from 208m (21GNRC232).
Sampling inside the old underground workings has also returned very high grades, including 1.42m @ 88.89 g/t Au (GN_222_64).
Catalina's drilling will test the lode along strike and at depth, and target gaps in the historical drilling to better define the mineralised system. Diamond drilling will also provide oriented core for geotechnical logging and testwork, supporting pit and underground design in the Scoping Study.
Monte Cristo - Second Gold Deposit with Tungsten Upside
Monte Cristo is the Project's second priority area. It lies on granted Mining Lease M59/785 and hosts an Indicated gold Mineral Resource of 22,657oz Au. Historical drilling has returned several strong gold intersections including:
- 3m @ 13.35 g/t Au from 67m, including 1m @ 19.90 g/t Au from 68m (21MC001);
- 6m @ 6.51 g/t Au from 120m, including 1m @ 22.77 g/t Au from 121m (21MC011); and
- 4m @ 9.74 g/t Au from 32m (4m composite sample) (21MC022).
The deposit remains open along strike and at depth, giving scope to grow the resource with further drilling. Tungsten has also been identified at Monte Cristo, a separate exploration opportunity alongside Catalina's gold focus.
Exploration Upside Across the Wider Project
Beyond Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo, Badja offers further exploration opportunities that Catalina will assess as its programs progress. These include the Flying Emu and Water Tank deposits (which host Inferred MRE's of 6,500oz Au and 1,650oz Au respectively) and other prospective areas within the tenement package.
The Project contains a number of known gold occurrences and mineralised structures. These provide scope both to extend the existing deposits and to discover new zones of mineralisation.
About Catalina Resources Ltd
-p alt="Catalina Resource Ltd ASX:CTN" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38326en.png" />Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.
The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.
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